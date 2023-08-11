Everything you need to know about The Reunion, ITV's new French-set crime thriller with Ioan Gruffudd

The Reunion, a new drama starring Ioan Gruffudd and Rupert Graves, is set to begin on ITV1 on Friday 11 August.

The series, which which was filmed on location in the South of France, is an adaptation of a novel by Guillaume Musso; The Reunion tells the story of a group of old friends who finally reckon with decades-old disappearance of one of their classmates.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about The Reunion ahead of its ITV1 debut.

What is The Reunion about?

The official ITV synopsis explains that The Reunion “tells the story of Vinca Rockwell, who went missing one freezing night when her campus was paralyzed by a snowstorm. Several years later, three former friends - bound by a tragic secret and the disappearance of their friend - reconnect at a school reunion, and try to find the truth about what happened the night Vinca went missing.”

Who stars in The Reunion?

Ioan Gruffudd plays Thomas DeGalais, a writer who still thinks about his one-time relationship with Vinca. Gruffudd is perhaps best known for starring in the medical procedural Harrow, and the 1998 adaptation of the Horatio Hornblower novels; you might also recognise him as Reed Richards from Marvel’s Fantastic Four movies, a role he’s occasionally rumoured to be about to reprise.

Ivanna Sakhno plays Vinca Rockwell, the missing schoolgirl, in a series of flashbacks and dream sequences. Sakhno is best known for appearing in the sci-fi movie Pacific Rim and the action comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me, and can next be seen in the Star Wars spinoff series Ahsoka.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They’re joined by Grégory Fitoussi (Peaky Blinders), Dervla Kiwan (Doctor Who), Vahina Giocante (Mata Hari), Rupert Graves (Sherlock), Shemss Audat (Baron Noir), Cosimo Fusco (Friends), and Salóme Gunnarrsdóttir (Zack Snyder's Justice League) among others.

Who writes and directs The Reunion?

The Reunion was directed by Bill Eagles, a filmmaker best known for his worth on sci-fi procedural Fringe, as well as on the (entirely separate and distinct) Batman prequels Gotham and Pennyworth.

Is there a trailer for The Reunion?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch The Reunion?

The Reunion is set to air on ITV1 at 9pm on Friday 11 August, taking the slot recently vacated by Riches. The series has been available to stream as part of a boxset on ITVX since January, and you can still watch every episode online immediately if you can’t wait for new episodes to air each week.

How many episodes is The Reunion?

The Reunion is a six-part drama, with each episode running to around an hour long.

Is The Reunion based on a book?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yes, it is. The Reunion is an adaptation of Guillaume Musso’s bestselling 2018 novel of the same name (better known as “La Jeune Fille et la Nuit” in its original French).

Where is The Reunion filmed?

The Reunion was filmed on location in and around the South of France, with key scenes taking place in both Nice and the French Riviera.

Why should I watch The Reunion?