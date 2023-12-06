The Royal Variety Performance 2023: when is it, how to watch on ITV & full line-up including royals
The Royal Variety Performance 2023 is just the second ceremony to be held since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II
The Royal Variety Performance returns to London with two senior royals in attendance. The annual variety show and fundraiser is celebrating its 111-year-anniversary.
The event - which will be broadcast to millions on ITV on Sunday December 17 - was recorded on November 30. The prestigious event has been held at the Royal Albert Hall since 2012 and features a host of big names as they perform to the VIPs and celebrities in attendance.
King Charles III is yet to attend the show since assuming the throne. At last year's Royal Variety Performance, the Earl and Countess of Wessex and Forfar (Prince Edward and Sophie) sat on behalf of the royal family, while Prince William and the Duchess of Wales represented the Royal Family in 2021.
The show aims to raise funds to help those who have worked in entertainment and are financially vulnerable, sick, elderly, or impoverished. TV presenter Bradley Walsh will be hosting the latest Royal Variety performance but what else can we expect from it including the entire line-up.
When is the Royal Variety Performance 2023 on TV and how to watch?
The Royal Variety Performance 2023 will be broadcast on ITV from 8pm on Sunday December 17 and will be available to watch on ITVX shortly after it first airs. The event was recorded on Thursday November 30.
The Royal Variety Performance 2023 entire line-up
Legendary singer Cher headlined this year’s Royal Variety Performance. Meanwhile, McFly celebrated the iconic pop-group's 20-year anniversary with a live performance.
Famous entertainer Derren Brown brings his acclaimed 'unbelievable' show to the Royal Albert Hall while Disney showcased a theatre production medley of The Lion King, Frozen, Aladdin, Hercules, and Beauty & The Beast.
In addition, the evening will pull together the best in British theatre, music and comedy with stunning performances from the following:
- Crazy For You
- Ellie Taylor
- Hannah Waddingham With The Eno Chorus
- Lang Lang And Lucy
- Malevo
- Melanie C & Ben Forster (In A Tribute To Bill Kenwright)
- National Youth Choir
- Paloma Faith
- Rick Astley
- Rosie Jones
- Simon Brodkin
- Sister Act Ft. Beverley Knight
- The Little Big Things
- Tom Allen
- Viggo Venn (Winner Of Britain's Got Talent)
- Welsh Guards Band
- Zara Larsson
Who from the royal family attended The Royal Variety Performance 2023?
Those hoping to see King Charles attend his first Royal Variety show as the new monarch will be disappointed. Prince William and Kate Middleton went in His Majesty's place and were accompanied by Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden.
