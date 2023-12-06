The Royal Variety Performance 2023 is just the second ceremony to be held since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II

The Royal Variety Performance 2023: when is it, how to watch on ITV & full line-up including royals

The Royal Variety Performance returns to London with two senior royals in attendance. The annual variety show and fundraiser is celebrating its 111-year-anniversary.

The event - which will be broadcast to millions on ITV on Sunday December 17 - was recorded on November 30. The prestigious event has been held at the Royal Albert Hall since 2012 and features a host of big names as they perform to the VIPs and celebrities in attendance.

The show aims to raise funds to help those who have worked in entertainment and are financially vulnerable, sick, elderly, or impoverished. TV presenter Bradley Walsh will be hosting the latest Royal Variety performance but what else can we expect from it including the entire line-up.

When is the Royal Variety Performance 2023 on TV and how to watch?

The Royal Variety Performance 2023 will be broadcast on ITV from 8pm on Sunday December 17 and will be available to watch on ITVX shortly after it first airs. The event was recorded on Thursday November 30.

The Royal Variety Performance 2023 entire line-up

Legendary singer Cher headlined this year’s Royal Variety Performance. Meanwhile, McFly celebrated the iconic pop-group's 20-year anniversary with a live performance.

Famous entertainer Derren Brown brings his acclaimed 'unbelievable' show to the Royal Albert Hall while Disney showcased a theatre production medley of The Lion King, Frozen, Aladdin, Hercules, and Beauty & The Beast.

Legendary singer Cher headlined this year’s Royal Variety Performance

In addition, the evening will pull together the best in British theatre, music and comedy with stunning performances from the following:

Crazy For You

Ellie Taylor

Hannah Waddingham With The Eno Chorus

Lang Lang And Lucy

Malevo

Melanie C & Ben Forster (In A Tribute To Bill Kenwright)

National Youth Choir

Paloma Faith

Rick Astley

Rosie Jones

Simon Brodkin

Sister Act Ft. Beverley Knight

The Little Big Things

Tom Allen

Viggo Venn (Winner Of Britain's Got Talent)

Welsh Guards Band

Zara Larsson

Who from the royal family attended The Royal Variety Performance 2023?