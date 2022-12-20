The Royal Variety Performance 2022 was hosted in London on 1 December and featured famous faces including Simon Cowell, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Al Murray

The Royal Variety Performance returns for its 101st anniversary, with two senior royals in attendance. The event was recorded earlier this month and will be broadcast tonight (20 December).

Many big names performed at the prestigious London show to an audience of thousands, plus a television audience of several million. Last year more than 3 million watched the Performance on ITV. This is what to expect from this year’s Royal Variety Performance:

Gary Barlow, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Gareth Malone and Lee Mack

Which royals will attend The Royal Variety Performance 2022?

This year is the first Royal Variety Performance since Queen Elizabeth II died in September, although she had not attended the show since 2012. Prince William and Kate represented the Royal Family at the event last year.

This year, Prince Edward, Queen Elizabeth’s youngest son, Prince Edward, and his wife Sophie attended the performance - they are the Earl and Countess of Wessex and Forfar. It marks the first time that Edward and Sophie have gone to the event. King Charles will not attend the show - he was last in the audience in 2016 when he was the Prince of Wales.

Who else will attend The Royal Variety Performance?

Comedian Lee Mack, best known for being a team captain on comedy panel show Would I Lie To You?, and for starring in the sitcom Not Going Out, will host the show. Lee said: “I was actually going to buy tickets for this year’s Royal Variety Performance, so not only is it a real honour to be asked to host it, it’s also saved me a few quid. I now just have to work out the logistics of introducing these brilliant acts and also rushing back to my seat to watch them."

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Sophie, Countess of Wessex

He will be joined on stage by stars including Simon Cowell, singers Ellie Goulding and Becky Hill, and composers Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Gareth Malone. Also performing are Cirque Du Soleil, Sam Ryder, Gregory Porter, and Disney’s Newsies.

Frank Skinner, David Baddiel and The Lightning Seeds are also set to give a rendition of Three Lions. Comedians Al Murray, Maisie Adam, Omid Djalili and Britain’s Got Talent 2022 winner Axel Blake will also take to the stage.

Where is The Royal Variety Performance held?

The Royal Variety Performance have been held at several venues in London since it began in 1921 during the reign of George V. It had most often been held at the London Palladium, but last year and this year the show will be hosted at the Royal Albert Hall.

The show was previously held there in 2012 and 2015. The Royal Albert Hall is a large concert hall with a capacity of over 5,000, built in 1871. It is best known for hosting the BBC Proms concerts which it has done every summer since 1941.

When is The Royal Variety Performance 2022 on TV?

