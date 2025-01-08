Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Traitors is back on our screens this week, with a whole new batch of episodes set to air.

Millions of viewers tuned in as a new batch of faithfuls and traitors arrived at the Traitors castle to take part in one of the most popular show on television. We were already treated to deceit, twists and turns and only three episodes have been shown so far.

With another twist in the tale teased at the end of episode three with the ‘rail replacement’ rolling up to the castle, here’s everything you need to know about when you tune in for the next batch of episodes.

The Traitors has returned, drawing in millions of viewers. | BBC / Studio Lambert

When is The Traitors episode four on TV?

The Traitors series three is currently airing on BBC One on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings.

Episode four will air at 9pm on Wednesday, January 8 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The episode will be available to watch on catch-up on BBC iPlayer shortly after it airs.

Episode five and six will air at the same time on Thursday evening (January 9) and Friday evening (January 10) respectively. You can catch up on the series so far on BBC iPlayer, with the newest episodes added after they air live.

Are new episodes of The Traitors available on on BBC iPlayer?

Fans were treated to a sneak peak of episode two following last week’s premiere episode. Those eager for more were able to watch the second episode straight after the first finished airing on New Years’ Day, with the BBC putting the next episode live on the iPlayer, instead of waiting until after it had been shown live on January 2.

However, it has been confirmed that no more future episodes will be coming to the streaming service ahead of its transmission date.