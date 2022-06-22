Every song featured in The Umbrella Academy Season 3, from Engelbert Humperdinck to Jeremy Renner to The Lovin’ Spoonful

A big part of The Umbrella Academy has always been its soundtrack, and that’s no different in season 3.

You might not have recognised all of those songs, but there are a lot of them you’ll probably want to find and listen to again.

Here’s your guide to every song played in The Umbrella Academy’s first 7 episodes – though do be aware that this probably constitutes spoilers in some respect. Each of these songs can also be found on Spotify and Apple Music.

Episode 1 – Meet the Family

Sometimes by Gerry Cinnamon plays during the montage that introduces the Sparrow Academy.

Footloose by Kenny Loggins plays during the first confrontation between the Umbrellas and the Sparrows.

No More Heroes by The Stranglers plays during the second confrontation between the Umbrellas and the Sparrows.

Episode 2 – The World’s Biggest Ball of Twine

The Passenger by Iggy Pop plays when Luther goes out jogging.

Quando Quando Quando by Engelbert Humperdinck plays during the fight in the pharmacy.

Higher Love by Lilly and Steve Winwood plays while Luther walks through the alley.

Episode 3 – Pocket Full of Lightning

Do You Believe in Magic by The Lovin’ Spoonful plays while Luther dances in the street.

Luther sings The Lady in Red by Chris de Burgh later in the episode.

Episode 4 – Kugelblitz

House of the Rising Sun by The Animals plays as the episode opens.

Another version of House of the Rising Sun, this time a cover version by Avengers actor Jeremy Renner, plays as the episode ends.

Episode 5 – Kindest Cut

Crystallised by The XX plays while Klaus is waiting in the field.

My Silver Lining by First Aid Kit plays when Luther meets Sloane at the Sparrow mansion.

Episode 6 – Marigold

Into My Soul by Gabin plays during a flashback sequence to the Sparrow Academy, training in a dojo.

Episode 7 – Auf Wiedersehen

Little Girl by Andrea Litkei and Ervin Litkei plays as the episode begins in 1953.

Bruttosozialprodukt by Geier Sturflug plays during the Berlin sequence.

Ride Wit Me by Nelly plays as Reginald and Klaus go driving.

A cover of Cats in the Cradle by Ugly Kid Joe plays when Reginald and Klaus catch the bus (so to speak).

Another One Bites The Dust by Queen plays during a brief reprieve from danger.

What Makes You a Man by Ninth Wave plays while Ben, Fei, and Christopher discuss what to do next.

Episode 8 – Wedding at the End of the World

We’ll update this piece with the songs from this episode as soon as I’ve had a chance to watch them!

Episode 9 – Seven Bells

We’ll update this piece with the songs from this episode as soon as I’ve had a chance to watch them!

Episode 10 – Oblivion