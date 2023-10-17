The Wonder Years season 2 will be available to watch in the UK on Disney+

The Wonder Years season 2 will be coming to screens in the UK tomorrow (October 18). The reboot of the classic coming-of-age sitcom which was inspired by the 1980s and 1990s series of the same name, will return with 10 new episodes.

Created by Saladin K. Patterson and Fred Savage who starred in the original series, the reboot follows 12-year-old Dean Williams (Elisha "EJ" Williams), who is growing up in a middle-class Black family in Montgomery Alabama. The voice of the narrator who is an older version of Dean is played by Don Cheadle (Hotel Rwanda).

The original Wonder Years was an iconic US sitcom that spanned six seasons. However, since the second season of the reboot aired in the US, ABC revealed that it would not be returning for season 3. Following the news, Dulé Hill (The West Wing) who plays family patriarch Bill, shared on Instagram, "Be cool…. when chapter ends, another begins."

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch The Wonder Years season 2 in the UK.

The Wonder Years season 2: release date

The second season of The Wonder Years will be available to watch in the UK and Ireland on Disney+ from Wednesday October 18. The series has already aired in the US, dropping on June 14.

What is The Wonder Years season 2 about?

Here is the official synopsis of The Wonder Years: "Inspired by the beloved award-winning series of the same name, The Wonder Years is an original coming-of-age comedy that tells the story of the Williams family during the late 1960s, spotlighting the ups and downs of growing up in a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, and the friendship, laughter and lessons along the way."

The Wonder Years season 2 will be released on Disney+ (Photo: ABC/Matt Miller)

The Wonder Years season 2: is there a trailer?

Yes, you can watch the trailer for The Wonder Years season 2 below.

The Wonder Years season 2: cast

Familiar faces from The Wonder Years season 1 will be reprising their roles, with Elisha "EJ" Williams taking the lead as Dean and Don Cheadle returning as the voiceover of older Dean.

Dulé Hill is back as the family patriarch Bill, Saycon Sengbloh (Respect) as matriarch Lillian, Laura Kariuki (Black Lightning) as Kim, Julian Lerner (Yes Day) as Brad, Amari O’Neil (All American) as Cory and Milan Ray (Modern Love) as Keisa.

The Wonder Years season 2 will also feature cameos from special guests including Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid's Tale), Donald Faison (Scrubs) and the "Godmother of Soul" Patti LaBelle.

How many episodes will there be in The Wonder Years season 2?

The Wonder Years season 2 will be made up of 10 episodes, all will be available to watch when the series drops on Disney+ on Wednesday (October 18).

Will there be a Wonder Years season 3?

The Wonder Years will not be returning for a third season after it was revealed that the reboot had been cancelled. According to Deadline, the series ranked as the lowest-rated and least watched ABC show over the summer. After the news was announced, cast members shared their reaction on social media.

Hill who plays family patriarch Bill took to Instagram to honour the "talented cast and our amazing crew" for "bringing this beautiful story to our TV screens for the last two seasons."