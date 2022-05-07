A revival of The Wonder Years premiered last year

Fred Savage has been dropped as director and executive producer of US comedy series The Wonder Years.

But who is he and why has he been dropped?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s what you need to know.

Who is Fred Savage?

Fred Savage is an actor who is known for television roles including The Grinder and Friends From College, and films such as The Princess Bride and Austin Powers: Goldmember.

The Wonder Years is a reboot of the 1988 original series.

Fred Savage has been dropped as director and executive producer of US comedy series The Wonder Years

From 1988 to 1993, Savage, 45, starred on the original show as the lead character Kevin Arnold, playing a teenager growing up in a suburban middle class family in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

A revival of the series premiered last year, following Elisha ‘EJ’ Williams as the protagonist Dean Williams.

Savage directed several episodes in the first season of The Wonder Years reboot, which is currently still airing in the US.

The most recent episode he directed came out in March of this year.

He also recently appeared in an episode of The Afterparty, a murder mystery comedy TV series that premiered on Apple TV Plus in January.

Why has he been dropped from The Wonder Years reboot?

Fred Savage has been dropped as director and executive producer of The Wonder Years following complaints of misconduct.

Producer 20th Television said it had been made aware of allegations made against the actor and launched an investigation.

Deadline reported that following the investigation’s conclusion the decision was made to terminate Savage’s employment.

20th Television said in a statement shared with the US trade publication: “Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched.

“Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of The Wonder Years.”