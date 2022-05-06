The live 10-part series will include interviews with politicians and the biggest names in journalism

Andrew Neil will be returning to our screens this weekend, with a new live 10-part political series on Channel 4.

The Andrew Neil Show will examine the latest political news and feature interviews with politicians and journalists, and will also include a weekly podcast.

Neil, who has been a political presenter and interviewer for the past 30 years, is known for interviewing some of the most famous leaders in the world, including Richard Nixon, Kofi Anan, Ronald Regan and Boris Yeltsin.

While at the BBC he was widely regarded as their most accomplished and robust interviewer, and Boris Johnson famously refused a sit-down with him before the 2019 General Election.

Here’s everything you need to know about his new Sunday politics programme on Channel 4.

When will Andrew Neil’s show be on Channel 4?

The Andrew Neil Show launches on Channel 4 this Sunday (Pic: Channel 4)

Andrew Neil’s new show Sunday politics show will be airing on Channel 4 this Sunday (8 May) at 6pm.

The half-hour political programme is produced by ITN Productions and Channel 4 News.

What has Andrew Neil said about the show?

The political talk show was confirmed by Channel 4 in February 2022, when Neil expressed his excitement about the new venture:

“Sunday night is a pivotal point in the political week — we can sweep up what’s happened in the previous week, mop up what’s been in the Sunday papers and talk shows and throw forward to the upcoming week. We’ll aim to do all of that and more.”

What can we expect from The Andrew Neil Show?

The show will be made up of 10 episodes, airing at 6pm on Sunday night on Channel 4.

It will feature interviews with politicians and journalists, covering the latest news in UK politics.

The show will also be accompanied by a weekly podcast, where Neil will give a more in-depth overview of the 30 minute TV episode.

What happened to The Andrew Neil Show on BBC?

The Andrew Neil Show was originally a regular feature on BBC.

Neil worked for the BBC for 25 years, but left the station after his programme was scrapped in 2020.

Taking to Twitter to talk about his exit, he said: "With heavy heart (sic) I announce I will be leaving the BBC. Despite sterling efforts by new DG (Director General) to come up with other programming opportunities, it could not quite repair damage done when Andrew Neil Show cancelled early summer and Politics Live took off air.

"But I leave with no animosity or desire to settle scores. I look back on my 25 years doing live political programmes for the BBC with affection.

"And gratitude for brilliant colleagues at Millbank, who always made sure I went into the studio fully briefed and equipped for the fray."

He continued: "There could have been a different outcome but for reasons too dull to adumbrate, we’ll leave it there. I wish the BBC and the new DG well. The BBC will always be special to me."

Why did Andrew Neil leave GB News?

After leaving the BBC, Neil took up a new role as Chair and lead presenter of GB News.

However, the 72-year-old left the channel after just three months, despite his high viewing figures.

According to sources, Neil had been disappointed in the direction that GB News was heading in, as well as the production values

In a statement he said: “I am sorry to go but I have concluded it’s time to reduce my commitments on a number of fronts. Over the summer I’ve had time to reflect on my extensive portfolio of interests and decided it was time to cut back.