The Yorkshire Vet narrator is filmed at four veterinary practices across the county

The fly on the wall documentary series set at James Herriot’s former veterinary practice will return for a 14th season.

James Wight, known by his pen name James Herriot, practised as a veterinary surgeon for more than four decades in Yorkshire the 20th century and became one of the world’s most famous vets.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The series follows the busy lives of vets at their practices across Yorkshire and has done much to put God’s own county on the map since it began airing in 2015.

Episode one of the new season will see one of the vets deal with a late night emergency as a pregnant sheep is rushed to the practice.

Where is The Yorkshire Vet filmed?

The series is filmed at the Skeldale Veterinary Centre in Thirsk, north Yorkshire.

The original practice where Herriot worked was located at a different site in Thirsk and has become a tourist attraction called The World of James Herriot.

The practice moved to its current location in 1996, a year after the vet and author’s death.

Other practices featured in the series include the Sandbeck Veterinary Centre in Wetherby, Grace Lane Vets in Kirkbymoorside, Donaldson’s Vets in Huddersfield.

Yorkshire Vet Peter Wright and Peter Davison at the James Herriot Museum in Thirsk

Who is in the cast of The Yorkshire Vet season 14?

Christopher Timothy, who previously played the role James Herriot - the vet who previously owned the practice where the show is set - is returning to narrate the series.

He played Herriot in the PBS drama series All Creatures Great and Small, based on Herriot’s novels about his time as a vet in the 1930s and ‘40s.

Timothy narrated the first nine seasons of the show, but Doctor Who actor Peter Davison took over during the 10th season during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Davison handed back the reins in 2021 and Timothy narrated the 12th and 13th season of the show.

Peter Wright is another cast member with a Herriot connection, having been trained by him in the 1980s.

Despite moving to a new practice in the nearby north Yorkshire village of Kirkbymoorside, he will continue to appear on the show.

Wright’s former Skeldale partner, Julian Norton, will also return for the new series. He has moved to a new practice which he has opened in Thirsk with his wife.

A group of young vets working at Donaldson’s Vets, an independent practice in Huddersfield. will bring some fresh blood to season 14.

The vets are Matt Smith (not the Doctor Who actor), Shona Searson, David Melleney and Robin Aojula.

They will be caring for farm animals, wildlife and popular pets alongside some of the more exotic animals. These vets will also come across all kinds of colourful characters from young children to older ladies and straight-talking farmers.

When is The Yorkshire Vet on TV?

Season one of The Yorkshire Vet begins airing on Channel 5 at 8pm on 26 April.