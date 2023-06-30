Vivian Oparah and Leah McNamara star in Then You Run, a new adaptation of Zoran Drvenkar’s book You, coming to Sky Max this July

Yasmin Monet Prince as Ruth, Vivian Oparah as Stink, Isidorah Fairhurst as Nessi, and Leah McNamara as Tara in Then You Run, stood on a graffitied bridge (Credit: Sky/Bernd Spauke)

Then You Run, a new thriller from the writer of The Capture, is coming to Sky Max this July.

The series, which stars Rye Lane’s Vivian Oparah and Normal People’s Leah McNamara, follows a group of four London teenagers who get drawn into the murky world of organised crime on a post-exams holiday. It’s adapted from Zoran Drvenkar’s book You, a YA thriller by way of a serial killer crime novel.

Here’s everything you need to know about Then You Run ahead of its debut on Sky.

What is Then You Run about?

The official Sky Max synopsis for Then You Run explains that “Then You Run follows a close-knit group of rebellious London teenagers on a getaway in Rotterdam - but after Tara’s estranged father is discovered dead, they find themselves on the run across Europe with three kilos of heroin and a host of deadly criminals snapping at their heels.”

“Leading the hunt against Tara and her childhood friends – reckless Stink, sharp Ruth, and loyal Nessi – is Tara’s uncle Reagan, a notorious gangster haunted by his past who will stop at nothing to track down his missing cache of drugs. But Reagan isn’t the only person they should fear – because all the while a terrifying and mythical serial killer known only as ‘The Traveller’ draws closer, on a collision course with them all…”

Then You Run is an adaptation of You, a novel by the award-winning Croatian author Zoran Drvenkar.

Who stars in Then You Run?

Then You Run is lead by an ensemble cast, each playing one of the teenagers drawn into the world of European organised crime. Leah McNamara (Normal People, Danny Boy) plays Tara, Vivian Oparah (Rye Lane, Class) plays Stink, and Yasmin Monet Prince (Hanna, Unsaid Stories) plays Ruth, with Isidora Fairhurst making her television debut as Nessi.

They’re joined by Richard Coyle (The Fall) as Reagan, Cillian O’Sullivan (The Blacklist) as Orin, Francis Magee (White Lines) as Turi, Darren Cahill (Brassic) as Darian and Christian Rubeck (What Happened to Monday) as The Traveller amongst others.

Who writes and directs Then You Run?

Then You Run was written by Ben Chanan, a writer and director best known for creating the BBC One series The Capture. You might also know him from his work on the films Blackout and Cyberbully.

Robert McKillop (Guilt, Clique), Delyth Thomas (Victoria, Vera), and Paul Walker (Riviera) each directed a number of episodes of the series.

Is there a trailer for Then You Run?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch Then You Run?

Then You Run is set to begin on Sky Max on Friday 7 July at 9pm, with new episodes following each week thereafter. You’ll also be able to watch the full series immediately as part of a boxset via NOW TV and Sky’s on demand services.

How many episodes are there?

Then You Run is an eight-part drama, with each episode running to around 50 minutes in length.

Where was Then You Run filmed?

Then You Run is set in Rotterdam, where Tara’s father lives and where the girls go on their post-exams holiday. Despite its setting, however, the series wasn’t filmed in the Netherlands, with much of production based in Berlin.

Why should I watch Then You Run?