A film which has been branded one of the most terrifying to ever be broadcast on television set being remade for a modern audience.

The team behind Adolescence, the latest hit drama on Netflix, are re-creating Threads, the apocalyptic nuclear war film from the 1980s. It comes after Adolescence became a worldwide hit on the streaming service, being lauded for its production and hard-hitting plot and acting.

Production company Warp Films confirmed the Threads remake, with founder and chief executive Mark Herbert telling the Radio Times: “Threads was, and remains, an unflinchingly honest drama that imagines the devastating effects of nuclear conflict on ordinary people.

One of the most terrifying films ever made, 'Threads' is an account of the aftermath of nucleur war in the English city of Sheffield. Originally released in 1984, if anything it's scarier now than it was then. If you don't mind having nightmares, you can watch it on the BBC iPlayer. | BBC

“This story aligns perfectly with our ethos of telling powerful, grounded narratives that deeply connect with audiences. Reimagining this classic film as a TV drama gives us a unique opportunity to explore its modern relevance.”

Chief creative officer and executive producer Emily Feller added: “This adaptation will allow us to uncover fresh interpretations in light of today’s world. We imagine highlighting how resilience and connection can offer hope even in the most challenging of times. Through this lens, an adaptation of the incredible film can reexamine its significance for then and for now – allowing us to engage with a modern audience."

Fourty years since the nation first watched in horror as a nuclear strike devastated the city and much of the UK, Threads is set to air again on BBC 4 tonight, Wednesday, October 9, at 10.20pm. Picture: BBC | BBC

What is Threads?

Threads lives in infamy for mentally scarring a generation when it was released in 1984. The apocalyptic war film followed two Sheffield families as they found themselves caught in the midst of nuclear war following a major confrontation between the US and the Soviet Union.

The film was described as portraying nuclear war in Britain with “harrowing realism”. The British Film Institute (BFI) marked 40 years of the film in 2024, saying: “Unlike the World War III films being produced around the same time, Jackson’s story – written by Kes author Barry Hines – focused not on well-intentioned military personnel or heroes in the rubble but civilians trying to go about their daily lives while conflict ratchets in the background.”

The BBC2 TV film Threads, about a nuclear disaster, is filmed in Sheffield with many citizens taking part as extras in September 1984 | Sheffield Newspapers

Why was Threads so disturbing?

Without a doubt, Threads’ reputation as one of the more unnerving films of its time came as a product of its time period. At the time, the Cold War raged between the US and Soviet Union, with the threat of the use of nuclear weapons hanging over the world.

Threads imagine what would have happened had world leaders pressed the red button, and did not shy away from the horror of nuclear war and the ensuing nuclear winter. After the initial bombing that claimed many lives in the most brutal way, survivors are forced to live in a bleak and desolate world that is far detached from the society they were living in.

Critics continue to speak about Threads as one of the most terrifying war films ever made, with emphasis on the realistic horror and fallout from a nuclear bombing. The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw said: "It wasn't until I saw Threads that I found that something on screen could make me break out in a cold, shivering sweat and keep me in that condition for 20 minutes, followed by weeks of depression and anxiety".

The remake series by Warp Films has been announced amid high political tensions across the world, meaning that a new series based on the harrowing film could be timely piece of work.

As part of its 40th anniversary feature, lead actress Karen Meagher told the BFI: “It was only after Threads was aired that I realised what impact it had on the viewing public, and how important it was at that time and of course today in uncertain times. I have always said I think it a huge mistake [to place] infallible weapons in fallible hands … I think it’s more relevant now than ever as it feels like the Cold War never really ended – it just took a break for a few years.”

For those who want to watch Threads, it is available to watch for free on the BBC iPlayer.