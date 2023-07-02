The Tour de France is one of the biggest cycling events of the year, with extensive television coverage set to be broadcast on ITV4, S4C, and Discovery+

The Tour de France 2023 has begun. 176 cyclists will race one another across over 3000 km in the hopes of winning the iconic yellow jersey (and, of course, the €500 000 prize money).

It’s one of the biggest events in the cycling calendar, and as a result it’s set to be covered extensively on television – with both daily live streams and edited highlights packages available to watch at each stage of the race.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Tour de France 2023 on television.

When does the Tour de France begin and end?

The Tour de France 2023 – the 110th edition of the annual cycling race – started on Saturday 1 July in Bilbao. It will end on Sunday 23 July when the cyclists arrive in Paris Champs-Élysées, around 3,328 kilometers (or roughly 2,068 miles) from where they began.

Where can I watch the Tour de France 2023 on TV?

French Victor Lafay of Cofidis, Slovenian Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates and Danish Jonas Vingegaard of Jumbo-Visma pictured in action during the first stage of the Tour de France (Credit: POOL BERNARD PAPON/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

In the UK, you can watch the Tour de France on television on ITV4. Beginning at 11am on Sunday 2 July, ITV4 will air a live broadcast of the second stage of the race, following cyclists from Vitoria-Gastiez through to Saint Sebastien (the longest stage of the Tour de France, including a hilly route through the Basque Country).

ITV4’s television coverage of the Tour de France will continue each day throughout the week, beginning at the slightly later time of 2pm. You’ll be able to watch a live broadcast of Stage 3 (Amorebieta-Extano to Bayonne) on Monday 3 July, Stage 4 (Dax to Nogaro) on Tuesday 4 July, and so on and so forth through to the final day of the race on Sunday 23 July.

Elsewhere, you can also watch Welsh-language coverage of the Tour de France on S4C each day from 2pm.

You can also watch the Tour de France via the Eurosport 1 and 2 channels. These channels are available via Discovery+, which you can either sign up for directly, or access via certain Sky subscriptions or through Amazon Prime Video add-on channels.

How can I stream the Tour de France 2023 live online?

All of ITV’s coverage is available to stream online via ITVX. You can also watch a collection of Tour de France feature pieces, in which cycling journalist Daniel Friebe introduces and explains various of the big themes for this years Tour de France, from some of the key rivalries between the competitors to which countries are expected to dominate the race.

Finally, the Tour de France is also being livestreamed via GCN+ (the Global Cycling Network, a specialist streaming service catering to cycling fans).

Where can I watch the Tour de France 2023 highlights?

ITV4 will be showing a series of edited highlights both prior to and after its live coverage. A highlights package from the previous stage of the race will air each morning, followed by a highlights package of the day’s race in the evening.

On weekdays, these highlights packages will air on ITV4 at 1pm and 7pm respectively. On Saturdays, there will only be an 8am highlights show. On Sundays, highlights will air at 11am and 9pm. All of these highlights will also be available to watch on ITVX online.

Again on S4C, Welsh-language highlights from the Tour de France will air each day at 10pm (though this is only a half-hour highlights reel, compared to ITV’s hour-long recap).