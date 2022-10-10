Presented by journalist Katty Kay, it will feature interviews from voters and politicians across America

BBC’s Katty Kay’s Trump: The Comeback will explore former President Trump’s fan base amongst local voters and politicians in America.

Kay will embark on a road trip examining the fate of America’s democracy across Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wyoming.

But there’s only one question that everyone’s asking, will Trump run again for the presidency? Here’s everything you need to know.

Presenter Katy Kay with Wyoming Republican, Martin Kimmet in Bighorn Mountains, Wyoming (Pic: BBC)

When can I watch Trump: The Comeback? on BBC Two?

Trump: The Comeback will be airing on BBC Two on Tuesday 11 October at 11.15pm. It will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

What is the plot for Trump: The Comeback?

The documentary will see BBC journalist Kay travel across America interviewing voters and local politicians in Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wyoming. Kay will be investigating how much support is left for Trump and if he could really run for President in 2024.

The BBC have described the series as: “Could Donald Trump return to the White House? He keeps hinting that he is about to attempt one of the biggest political comebacks of all time, so could it really happen? Katty Kay has reported from the US for 20 years, and now she sets off on an epic road trip across the US on the eve of the midterm elections to discover how strong support for Trump still is. Can American democracy weather the storm if he runs again?”

Who is interviewed in Trump: The Comeback?

BBC journalist Kay will travel to Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wyoming to interview local voters and politicians. Reported by Axios, Kay will interview two Republican candidates for Arizona, Kari Lake and Mark Finchem.

The pair have been described as a threat to the survival of America by former Wyoming governor Liz Cheney during an address at the University of Arizona.

Advertisement

Reported by NBC Cheney said: “If you care about democracy and you care about the survival of our republic, then you need to understand — we all have to understand — that we cannot give people power who have told us that they will not honour elections.”

Both Arizona candidates have put the idea that the 2020 election result was false at the heart of their campaigns, with Lake even going as far to call President Biden “illegitimate” on Twitter.

Lake tweeted: “Why would we let an illegitimate president sell-out our sovereignty to the @WHO?? @JoeBiden may be bought & paid for by the CCP, but We the People of Arizona will NEVER give up our Sovereignty. We abide by the US Constitution and the Arizona Constitution. Nice try, Joe.”

Will Trump run for President of the United States 2024?

Advertisement

Trump has teased his supporters that he may run again in 2024, however the former President has not given a definite answer as of yet.

The Daily Express has reported that Trump will launch his candidacy bid for President in January, according to his former White House staff member Peggy Grand.

Grand said: “January after the midterms looks likely for the launch. All the other potential (Republican) candidates are looking to see what Donald Trump does but the nomination is his if he wants it.”

Over the summer Trump went on the road, attending rallies across America to garner support for the Republican party ahead of the upcoming November elections.

Reported by the Guardian, at a rally in Tennessee in June, he asked the crowd: “Would anybody like me to run for president?”

Whilst at another rally in Nevada in July he stated: “We have a president who ran twice, won twice and may have to do it a third time. Can you believe it?”

Advertisement

Before again vowing in Pennsylvania in September that: “in 2024, most importantly, we are going to take back our magnificent White House”.

In August former President’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida was raided by the FBI. According to the Justice Department, empty documents marked “classified” were found as well as 11,000 government documents that had been from the White House.