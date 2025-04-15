New TV Licence rules explained as price goes up - does having Netflix or Amazon Prime affect me?
As of April 1, that fee went up by £5, bringing the total to £174.50 a year - roughly £14.50 per month.
Currently, you only need to pay the fee if you watch live television or use BBC iPlayer. If you stick to on-demand services like Netflix, Disney+, or Amazon Prime, you’re not required to pay it under the current rules.
That setup doesn’t do the BBC any favours financially, especially as more people turn to on-demand and streaming platforms. So, it’s not surprising that there’s talk about changing how the license fee works.
According to the Daily Express, the royal charter that outlines the BBC’s relationship with the Government is due to expire in 2027. With that deadline approaching, there’s increasing discussion about how to “modernise how the public broadcaster” is funded.
It said: “Sources close to the matter have hinted at discussions within the government about possibly requiring streaming service subscribers to contribute to the licence fees. This move aims to adapt the funding model as more viewers shift towards on-demand content.”
Other ideas reportedly being floated include adding a specific tax on streaming platforms, charging BBC Radio listeners, or even introducing adverts on BBC channels.
For now, nothing has changed - if you only watch content on streaming platforms and avoid BBC iPlayer or live telly, you don’t need to pay the licence fee. But that could change. If the rules are updated, those who rely on streaming services might have to start paying around £15 a month to keep watching their favorite shows.
