Jeremy Paxman has fronted his final episode of long-running BBC Two quiz show University Challenge after almost 30 years in the role. The former Newsnight journalist took over from the show's first presenter, Bamber Gascoigne, in 1994.
The veteran presenter said that following his retirement he will continue his own education as he plans to take on a PhD in Renaissance art, complete a course in wine appreciation, and join a choir.
Amol Rajan will take up the mantle when the series returns later this year - this is everything you need to know about the new host of University Challenge as Paxman leaves the show.
When was Jeremy Paxman’s last episode of University Challenge?
He announced in 2022 that he would be stepping down as host of University Challenge, a role he has held since 1994, after he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.
Paxman holds the record as the longest-running host of a quiz show in British TV history, ahead of Magnus Magnusson who fronted Mastermind for 25 years. He signed off his last ever episode on Monday - his 967th episode.
He was a much softer Paxo on his last day on the show - whereas the quizmaster became known for his withering responses to wrong answers over the decades, he beamed at the students’ knowledge on his swansong appearance.
Paxman signed off in an understated fashion - telling viewers that “I look forward to watching [the next season] with you. So goodnight from me … goodnight!”
Entertainment writer Steven Ross explains how Oxford and Cambridge compete on University Challenge
Because of their collegiate system, Oxford and Cambridge are able to enter the show as colleges rather than one university.
There are more than 70 Oxford and Cambridge colleges, some of which have fewer than 1,000 students, but they are all eligible to compete separately. Durham University, which also has a collegiate system, can only enter the show as one institution.
As a result, Oxbridge colleges have won 27 of the 52 seasons of the show, dominating the competition through this obvious advantage. There has been pressure to change the rules so that Oxford and Cambridge can only compete as one university each to make the show less elitist, but producers have resisted the move.
Many fans were sad to see him go - former Pointless co-host Richard Osman tweeted: “What a perfect host Paxman was for #UniversityChallenge. 25 (sic) years, and I still thought of him as the 'new' host.”
Journalist Tony Parsons, who took part in a special Tabloids vs Broadsheets episode of the quiz, tweeted: “Jeremy Paxman presiding over #UniversityChallenge for one last time. TV is a lesser medium without him. Scary to have #Paxo fix you with that steely-gaze with your finger on the buzzer. But a beautiful man. The night we creamed Boris and the thickos from the broadsheets.”
When will Amol Rajan replace Jeremy Paxman?
Former BBC Media Editor Amol Rajan was announced as Paxman’s replacement in August last year. He previously appeared as a contestant in a 2020 Christmas episode - he will take over from Paxman when the new series begins in autumn 2023.
Rajan told the BBC that University Challenge is his favourite show and that he would organise his life around watching it on Monday nights. The 53rd series of the quiz show will also feature a new set and title sequence - the current set was used from 2013.