Why does University Challenge have separate rules for Oxford and Cambridge?

Entertainment writer Steven Ross explains how Oxford and Cambridge compete on University Challenge

Because of their collegiate system, Oxford and Cambridge are able to enter the show as colleges rather than one university.

There are more than 70 Oxford and Cambridge colleges, some of which have fewer than 1,000 students, but they are all eligible to compete separately. Durham University, which also has a collegiate system, can only enter the show as one institution.

As a result, Oxbridge colleges have won 27 of the 52 seasons of the show, dominating the competition through this obvious advantage. There has been pressure to change the rules so that Oxford and Cambridge can only compete as one university each to make the show less elitist, but producers have resisted the move.