Season 9 of The Great British Sewing Bee will see 12 new contestants compete for the title of the nation’s best sewist

Each week the sewer will take part in three different challenges to test their skills and see how well they operate under pressure. In the first episode - to air on BBC One on Wednesday 24 May at 9pm - they will be tasked with making a top with a twist at its centre, transforming a traditional office uniform to reflect their own style in just 90 minutes, and attempting to alter a dress to measure their models.

Each week the best performing sewer will win the Garment of the Week and the weakest will be sent home. There’s no cash prize for winning the series, but the victor will take home a trophy and the prestige that comes with being the best sewer in Britain. Sara took over hosting duties from comedian Joe Lycett last year and is returning in the role for the new series. Also returning are judges Esme Young and Patrick Grant.

Who are the contestants on The Great British Sewing Bee 2023?

Vicki

Age: 30

From: Lincolnshire

Job: Police dispatcher

Hobbies: Going to festivals, painting, knitting, crochet, reading

Tony W

Age: 33

From: Essex

Job: Primary school teacher

Hobbies: Cycling, playing the pipe organ, and croquet

Sara Pascoe returns to host The Great British Sewing Bee

Tony R

Age: 53

From: Cornwall

Job: Postman

Hobbies: Running ultra marathons, and juggling (with fire)

Mia

Age: 20

From: Surrey

Job: Student, due to study costume design at university after the show

Hobbies: Crochet and pottery

Maria

Age: 34

From: Costa Rica, now lives in Fife, Scotland

Job: A&E nurse

Hobbies: Spending time with her rescue dog, making handbags

Matthew

Age: 34

From: Peterborough

Job: Dancer and teaching assistant

Hobbies: Dancing - he has performed at the London 2012 Olympics opening ceremony and the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pageant

The Great British Sewing Bee contestants

Lizzie

Age: 49

From: Bristol

Job: Creative director of a graphic design company

Hobbies: Tending to her allotment, swimming, paddle boarding, and yoga

Lauren

Age: 30

From: Walsall

Job: Sale assistant

Hobbies: Baking, making clothes, spending time with her children

Gillie

Age: 73

From: Nottingham

Job: Retired HR manager

Hobbies: Watching Nottingham Forest, playing bridge and tennis

Fauve

Age: 26

From: Swansea

Job: Trainee Solicitor

Hobbies: Cold water swimming and paddle boarding, and is keen to start kayaking

Catherine

Age: 34

From: West Sussex

Job: Video games designer and pole fitness instructor

Hobbies: Repurposing old clothing, pole fitness, baking

Asmaa