The beloved sewing competition, The Great British Sewing Bee, returns for season nine with host Sara Pascoe ready to welcome a dozen new sewers (sewing aficionados, not drainage pipes) to the Sunny Bank Mills woolen mill in Leeds.
Each week the sewer will take part in three different challenges to test their skills and see how well they operate under pressure. In the first episode - to air on BBC One on Wednesday 24 May at 9pm - they will be tasked with making a top with a twist at its centre, transforming a traditional office uniform to reflect their own style in just 90 minutes, and attempting to alter a dress to measure their models.
Each week the best performing sewer will win the Garment of the Week and the weakest will be sent home. There’s no cash prize for winning the series, but the victor will take home a trophy and the prestige that comes with being the best sewer in Britain. Sara took over hosting duties from comedian Joe Lycett last year and is returning in the role for the new series. Also returning are judges Esme Young and Patrick Grant.
Who are the contestants on The Great British Sewing Bee 2023?
Vicki
- Age: 30
- From: Lincolnshire
- Job: Police dispatcher
- Hobbies: Going to festivals, painting, knitting, crochet, reading
Tony W
- Age: 33
- From: Essex
- Job: Primary school teacher
- Hobbies: Cycling, playing the pipe organ, and croquet
Tony R
- Age: 53
- From: Cornwall
- Job: Postman
- Hobbies: Running ultra marathons, and juggling (with fire)
Mia
- Age: 20
- From: Surrey
- Job: Student, due to study costume design at university after the show
- Hobbies: Crochet and pottery
Maria
- Age: 34
- From: Costa Rica, now lives in Fife, Scotland
- Job: A&E nurse
- Hobbies: Spending time with her rescue dog, making handbags
Matthew
- Age: 34
- From: Peterborough
- Job: Dancer and teaching assistant
- Hobbies: Dancing - he has performed at the London 2012 Olympics opening ceremony and the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pageant
Lizzie
- Age: 49
- From: Bristol
- Job: Creative director of a graphic design company
- Hobbies: Tending to her allotment, swimming, paddle boarding, and yoga
Lauren
- Age: 30
- From: Walsall
- Job: Sale assistant
- Hobbies: Baking, making clothes, spending time with her children
Gillie
- Age: 73
- From: Nottingham
- Job: Retired HR manager
- Hobbies: Watching Nottingham Forest, playing bridge and tennis
Fauve
- Age: 26
- From: Swansea
- Job: Trainee Solicitor
- Hobbies: Cold water swimming and paddle boarding, and is keen to start kayaking
Catherine
- Age: 34
- From: West Sussex
- Job: Video games designer and pole fitness instructor
- Hobbies: Repurposing old clothing, pole fitness, baking
Asmaa
- Age: 46
- From: Cardiff
- Job: Consultant breast surgeon
- Hobbies: Seeing shows at the theatre, knitting, crochet