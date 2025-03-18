A BBC Scotland’s long-running soap opera River City will come to an end after 24 years on air, sparking widespread backlash calling for the show to be saved.

The Shieldinch-set drama, which has been a staple of Scottish television since 2002, will come to an end in autumn 2026, following the shift of audience viewing habits that now prefer shorter-run dramas.

However, BBC Scotland has pledged to increase investment in major drama productions set across Scotland, aiming to further strengthen the nation’s presence in global television.

BBC Scotland director Hayley Valentine said: “River City has been a wonderful adventure and, of course, we’ll all be sad to see it go. The team have done a brilliant job, and I know they have some big plans for the finale next year," she said.

"But, as viewing patterns change, and competition intensifies, this is the right time to invest in the next generation of high-impact drama series from across Scotland, showcasing storytelling across the UK."

She added that the BBC's goal is to elevate Scotland's global drama presence with “a slate of world-class productions that set the standard not just here but internationally too.”

BBC Scotland has announced three new dramas - Counsels, Grams, and The Young Team - while also confirming that Granite Harbour and Vigil will return for a third series, and Shetland for its 10th season.

The decision to end River City, which films at Dumbarton Studios near Glasgow, has sparked criticism from actors, unions, and politicians, who argue that the show has been vital for Scottish creative talent.

The Equity performers’ union urged the BBC to reconsider, with general secretary Paul W Fleming warning: "This short-sighted move from BBC Scotland would be a disaster for Scottish television. River City is a well-loved staple of TV schedules. It’s a successful Scottish production that should be celebrated, not decimated."

He added that "axing River City would have a devastating effect on acting and production roles for Scottish talent." Bectu broadcasting union head Philippa Childs called the cancellation "hugely disappointing," highlighting the impact on freelancers.

"Many of those who work on River City are freelancers, for whom this news will be a particular blow. Bectu will fully engage with the BBC over these changes, and we will be encouraging the BBC to consider how they can replace lost work with high-quality jobs on any new commissions."

Scottish Labour culture spokesperson Neil Bibby also called for action to save the show, stating:"River City has provided a vital platform for many Scottish actors and a pipeline of talent to the wider television and film industry. Everything that can be done should be done to save the show and ensure Scotland has a soap opera drama."

BBC Scotland has committed over £95 million in drama investment over the next three years (2026-2028) and will work with industry partners to develop a new talent training plan in Scotland.

Commissioning head Louise Thornton recognized the show’s contributions, saying: "For more than two decades, River City has brought drama to life on screen as well as offering industry training at grassroots level, and we know that fans of the programme will be really sad to see it go."

She added that the new productions will provide further opportunities for the industry.

Among the new dramas include Grams, a darkly comic thriller, Counsels, a legal drama following five young lawyers in Glasgow, and The Young Team, a gritty adaptation of Graeme Armstrong’s novel, exploring addiction and gang violence

"The media landscape is changing at pace, and as audience viewing habits change, it’s vital we respond to this," Thornton said.