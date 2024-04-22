Brenda Blethyn in 2014 (Photo: Clemens Bilan/Getty Images)

After more than 10 years of starring in the long-running ITV detective series Vera, Brenda Blethyn has announced her departure from the show.

But before then, the 78-year-old English actress, who plays Detective Chief Inspector Vera Stanhope, the unconventional trench coat-wearing character, will be back for her 14th and final series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blethyn said: “Working on Vera has been a joy from beginning to end and I’m sad to be saying Cheerio. But I am so proud of our achievements over the last 14 years.

“I’ll be forever grateful to the wonderful Ann Cleeves who created Vera, and to Elaine Collins who saw fit to cast me in the role.

“The producers, dream cast and crew have been fabulous and I’m going to miss them, but I won’t forget their huge talent, the camaraderie, laughter or kindness we shared nor the friendship of the people of the North East and our fans worldwide. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

She will film her final season this summer, which will consist of two 120-minute episodes filled with more murder mystery stories from the North East of England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blethyn won the Rose d’Or Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021 for Vera and has starred in the series since 2011.

The drama is based on the Vera Stanhope novels written by Ann Cleeves, whose works have also been adapted into the TV shows Shetland and The Long Call.

Silverprint Pictures creative director Kate Bartlett has been an executive producer on many of the series since the show’s inception. She said: “It is the end of an era and has been an extraordinary journey over 14 amazing series of Vera.

“So many wonderful and talented people have been involved in the making of Vera across all the series, but none of us would be here without two incredible women: firstly, the absolutely extraordinary talent of the inimitable Brenda Blethyn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She is brilliant as DCI Vera Stanhope, a truly iconic character of our times. And – of course – the amazing Ann Cleeves, author of the original novels and creator of DCI Vera Stanhope.

“We will all be very sad to say goodbye to Brenda and everyone involved in making the show.”

Blethyn is also known for her critically acclaimed film work, earning an Oscar nomination for her role in Secrets & Lies and picking up a Bafta and Golden Globe for the 1996 comedy drama.