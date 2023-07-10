With newcomers like Talk TV and GB News trying to wrest viewers away from broadcast stalwarts such as the BBC, ITV and Sky, the latest viewing figures show where the UK turns for television news

The latest viewing figures reveal how TV watchers get their news. Composite image: Kim Mogg/NationalWorld/AdobeStock.

The competition for eyeballs among the UK's TV news channels is as fierce as ever, with relative newcomers such as Talk TV and GB News taking on the big players.

But what do the viewing figures tell us about where most people get their news from when they switch on their televisions? Here we take a look at the latest data.

The Broadcasters' Audience Research Board (BARB) is the industry standard for statistics on what people watch. It compiles its audience figures through a combination of monitoring online viewing and gathering information from a panel of television watchers.

Its figures show that while GB News and Talk TV both now reach millions of viewers a month, the BBC still reigns supreme with its flagship News at Six and News at Ten bulletins regularly pulling in an audience of more than three million a day.

BBC and ITV news bulletins among UK's 50 most watched TV shows

News bulletins are often among the most watched TV programmes in the UK. Each week, BARB publishes a list of the 50 most popular programmes of the week, with the major broadcasters' news offerings often among them.

These viewing figures include both people watching the shows as they are broadcast on television as well as those watching through on-demand services, including on tablets, computers and smartphones.

Here are the figures for the week ending June 25, the latest available. It shows the BBC still dominates, with 12 of its news bulletins in the top 50 most watched shows of the week. Its most popular news programme, the Wednesday edition of its News at Six, was the UK’s 16th most watched show of the week with 3.6 million viewers.

ITV had two of its news bulletins in the top 50 shows of the week. Its most popular news bulletin was the Monday edition of its Evening News at 6.30pm, with 2.5 million viewers.

GB News and Talk TV audience figures compared

As well as the major television channels, there are a host of channels dedicated entirely to news and current affairs. BARB figures show how they stack up.

In June, the most popular news channel was BBC News. It reached 12.1 million viewers, nearly 3 million more than its closest competitor, Sky News, at 9.3 million viewers.

