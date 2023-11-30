The fate of Virgin River season six is confirmed as Christmas specials arrive on Netflix

The latest episodes of Virgin River landed on Netflix today (November 30), with two Christmas specials. With season five now wrapped up, fans of the romantic drama series are eager for news on future instalments.

Mel and Jack saw the holidays disrupted by visiting relatives in the new episodes, and worked together to track down the author or mysterious letters being sent to Mel’s mother. Charmaine gives birth, and Mel helps with the delivery at Doc’s clinic.

In good news for Virgin River fans, the show, based on the novels by Robyn Carr, will be returning for a sixth season, but there could be a long wait until the episodes come to Netflix.

Virgin River will return for season 6

Will there be a season 6 of Virgin River?

Yes, Virgin River has already been confirmed for a sixth season. It’s no surprise as the show has remained popular on Netflix since its debut in 2019. Season five topped the streaming rankings in September 2023, with more than 34 million hours streamed over a week.

The show was renewed for season six even before the fifth series was released, with the news coming back in May. The sixth season is expected to have 10 episodes, whereas season four and five both had 12.

There’s plenty of material for producers of the show, with 19 novels in the Robyn Carr series. Season six of the show will likely be adapted from the sixth novel, Temptation Ridge, though Netflix has deviated from the plot of the books quite a bit.

The Virgin River Christmas specials arrived on Netflix on November 30

Who is in the cast of Virgin River season 6?

The cast of the next series has not been officially confirmed, but we can expect these series regulars to return:

Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe

Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan

Tim Matheson as Dr. Vernon "Doc" Mullins

Annette O'Toole as Hope McCrea

Colin Lawrence as John "Preacher" Middleton

Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dan Brady

Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie

Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes

Zibby Allen as Brie Sheridan

Marco Grazzini as Mike Valenzuela

Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts

Mark Ghanimé as Dr. Cameron Hayek

Kai Bradbury as Denny Cutler

Teryl Rothery as Muriel

Nicola Cavendish as Connie

Stacey Farber as Tara Anderson

Gwynyth Walsh as Jo Ellen

Chase Petriw as Christopher

Barbara Pollard as Melissa Montgomery

Kandyse McClure as Kaia Bryant

David Cubitt as Calvin

When is the release date of Virgin River season 6?

A release date for Virgin River season six has not yet been confirmed - the series was originally set to begin filming in summer 2023, but that was derailed by the SAG-AFTRA strike.