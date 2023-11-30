Will there be a Virgin River season 6? Update on new series as S5 part 2 Christmas specials land on Netflix
The fate of Virgin River season six is confirmed as Christmas specials arrive on Netflix
and live on Freeview channel 276
The latest episodes of Virgin River landed on Netflix today (November 30), with two Christmas specials. With season five now wrapped up, fans of the romantic drama series are eager for news on future instalments.
Mel and Jack saw the holidays disrupted by visiting relatives in the new episodes, and worked together to track down the author or mysterious letters being sent to Mel’s mother. Charmaine gives birth, and Mel helps with the delivery at Doc’s clinic.
Advertisement
Advertisement
In good news for Virgin River fans, the show, based on the novels by Robyn Carr, will be returning for a sixth season, but there could be a long wait until the episodes come to Netflix.
Will there be a season 6 of Virgin River?
Yes, Virgin River has already been confirmed for a sixth season. It’s no surprise as the show has remained popular on Netflix since its debut in 2019. Season five topped the streaming rankings in September 2023, with more than 34 million hours streamed over a week.
The show was renewed for season six even before the fifth series was released, with the news coming back in May. The sixth season is expected to have 10 episodes, whereas season four and five both had 12.
There’s plenty of material for producers of the show, with 19 novels in the Robyn Carr series. Season six of the show will likely be adapted from the sixth novel, Temptation Ridge, though Netflix has deviated from the plot of the books quite a bit.
Who is in the cast of Virgin River season 6?
Advertisement
Advertisement
The cast of the next series has not been officially confirmed, but we can expect these series regulars to return:
- Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe
- Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan
- Tim Matheson as Dr. Vernon "Doc" Mullins
- Annette O'Toole as Hope McCrea
- Colin Lawrence as John "Preacher" Middleton
- Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dan Brady
- Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie
- Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes
- Zibby Allen as Brie Sheridan
- Marco Grazzini as Mike Valenzuela
- Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts
- Mark Ghanimé as Dr. Cameron Hayek
- Kai Bradbury as Denny Cutler
- Teryl Rothery as Muriel
- Nicola Cavendish as Connie
- Stacey Farber as Tara Anderson
- Gwynyth Walsh as Jo Ellen
- Chase Petriw as Christopher
- Barbara Pollard as Melissa Montgomery
- Kandyse McClure as Kaia Bryant
- David Cubitt as Calvin
When is the release date of Virgin River season 6?
A release date for Virgin River season six has not yet been confirmed - the series was originally set to begin filming in summer 2023, but that was derailed by the SAG-AFTRA strike.
Writing for the series was able to get underway following the conclusion of the WGA strike in September, and with the SAG-AFTRA dispute now settled, filming can commence. However, producers may need to wait for summer weather before production can start. It is likely that season six will not arrive on Netflix until late 2024 at the earliest, with early 2025 looking more likely.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.