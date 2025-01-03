Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Netflix viewers have faced an extra long wait to watch the new Wallace and Gromit film.

The streamer will finally drop the acclaimed animated feature - after it previously aired on Christmas Day for some viewers.

It is the first Wallace and Gromit release since 2008.

The wait for Netflix audiences to watch Wallace and Gromit’s new film is finally over. Viewers in the US and around the world have had to wait extra long for the acclaimed movie - despite UK audiences getting to see it over the holidays.

The movie - Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl - is the iconic duo’s first adventure since 2008 and their second ever feature length outing. It will see them reunited with one of their most iconic villains in the form of Feathers McGaw.

Netflix has announced the date and time it will release for audiences outside the UK. Here’s all you need to know:

When was Wallace and Gromit on the BBC?

Gromit, Norbot and Wallace in Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl. Picture: Aardman Animations.

The Beeb dropped the new film on Christmas Day (December 25). It started at 6.10pm on BBC1, following the Doctor Who festive special - and proved a massive hit.

It scored viewing figures of 16.2 million - making it the biggest film on UK TV in 25 years. Viewers in the UK can watch it on catch up via BBC iPlayer - and it will not be on Netflix for them.

When does the Wallace and Gromit film release on Netflix?

For audiences outside of the UK, Netflix has the rights to the movie. But viewers will have had to wait until 2025 to see it.

The film releases today (Friday January 3) on the streaming service. It will likely become available at 12.00am PT/ 3am ET - based on the usual release time for Netflix.

What is Vengeance Most Fowl about?

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl sees Gromit’s growing concern as Wallace becomes over-dependent on his inventions - which proves justified when Wallace invents a ‘smart gnome’ that seems to develop an evil mind of its own. But who or what could be the cause?

As events begin to spiral out of control, it’s up to Gromit to put aside his qualms and battle sinister forces, or Wallace may never be able to invent again!

What was the best thing you watched on TV this Christmas? Let me know your picks by email: [email protected].