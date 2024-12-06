Christmas can be a busy period - but there’s always time to sit down with the family and take in some the season’s best family-friend shows and films.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kids and families are spoiled every year with some festive TV treat, and this year is no different. From TV specials, to animated movies, to musical, there is something for everyone this festive season.

Here are some of the best shows and films to sit down with the family for this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That Christmas

Netflix

A new animated film has landed on Netflix this Christmas. Love Actually writer Richard Curtis has cast his festive spell once again, this time for a family-friendly outing based on his novel of the same name.

In the spirit of Love Actually, That Christmas follows a series of interlinked stories from Wellington-on-Sea as a blizzard hits the town. Starring Succession’s Brian Cox as Santa Claus, other actor lending their voices to the animated film includes Gus Khan, Fiona Shaw, Rhys Derby and Bill Nighy.

Wallace & Gromit

BBC

Wallace and Gromit are returning to screens this Christmas | BBC/Aardman Animations/Richard Davies/Stuart Collis

Aardman fans will have reason to celebrate this year with not only re-runs of classic Wallace & Gromit adventures, but also a brand new film coming to screens on Christmas Day. Older adventures such as The Wrong Trousers, A Grand Day Out and A Close Shave have become family favourite eveyr Christmas, and are available to watch right now on the BBC iPlayer.

Catching up on Wallace & Gromit’s escapades will get the whole family ready for Christmas Day, when the famous clay characters return to the screen for the first time since 2008. Vengence Most Foul takes pride of place in the BBC’s Christmas Day schedule, with the film due to air at 6.10pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doctor Who

BBC

Ncuti Gatwa and Nicola Coughlan star in this year's Doctor Who Christmas special. | BBC Studios/Danny Kasirye/James Pardon

Ncuti Gatwa returns as the 15th Doctor in the first Doctor Who Christmas special to be aired on Christmas Day since 2017. Following the departure of Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday at the end of the last series, The Doctor takes on a whole new adventure and is joined by Bridgeton and Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan.

When Joy (Coughlan) opens a secret door to the Time Hotel and discovers the Doctor, they must work together to foil a deadly plan before Christmas. The episode will air on Christmas Day at 5.10pm.

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical

BBC

Matilda the Musical has become a cult favourite amongst both families and musical lovers. The show-stopping film musical version of the classic Roald Dahl story is coming to screens this Boxing Day.

The popular film stars Alisha Weir as the titular Matilda, and also stars Lashana Lynch, Dame Emma Thompson and Stephen Graham. The film will air at 5.40pm on Boxing Day on BBC One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An Almost Christmas Story

Disney+

There is cuteness overload on Disney+ this festive season, with An Almost Christmas Story. The film follows the story of a young owl as he tries to make his way through a busy New York City after finding itself in a Christmas Tree bound for the city’s famous Rockefeller Plaza.

Incredibly, the story is actually inspired by true events after a tiny owl was found and rescued from the Rockerfeller Plaza tree in 2020. The film is available on Disney+ now.

Gladiators

BBC

The reboot of Gladiators was a huge hit for the BBC when it returned to screens in early 2024. The show is returning this Christmas for a celebrity special.

Stars such as Rob Beckett, Ellie Taylor, Joel Dommett and Louise Minchin take on the superhuman gladiators in the new episode. Find out how they get on when the family-friendly hit show returns on January 1 on BBC One.