Diane Morgan is returning to our screens as everyone favourite no-nonsense documentary maker Philomena Cunk.

Philomena Cunk has become a cult comedy character over the past few years, owing to the mockumentary-style shows being added to streaming services such as Netflix. Now, actress Diane Morgan is returning as the character in a new series called ‘Cunk On Life’, which has been written by Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker.

What is Cunk On Life about?

Cunk fans will be used to her various pondering on topics such as history and science, in shows like ‘Cunk On Earth’ and ‘Cunk On Britian’. Now, she is taking on the biggest questions so far, as ‘Cunk On Life’ ponders existential questions about life and death.

The show’s synopsis reads: "'What’s the point of it all?' is a question humans have been asking themselves since the dawn of time. But as we cling to our dying planet, working round the clock while we’re slowly being replaced by machines, now more than ever, people are desperately looking to make sense of their lives – before someone invents a computer that makes sense of it for them.

"This one off special will see Philomena tackle some of the most complex concepts to have ever been discovered, including Quantum Physics, Existentialism, Nihilism, Hedonism – and at least four other isms – as well as exploring subjects from the big bang to biology, morals to meditation and art to artificial intelligence.

"In her search for answers, she’ll also examine some of history’s foremost thinkers and ground-breaking creatives, from Dostoyevsky to Van Gogh, from Nietzsche to whoever came up with those signs in kitchens that say, ‘Live Laugh Love’. Along the way, she’ll meet leading experts and academics and not let them leave until she’s got to the bottom of such questions as: what is life, why are we bothering to find out and when’s lunch."

When is Cunk On Life on TV?

The show will be available to watch in the UK on BBC2 and BBC iPlayer on Monday, December 30 at 9pm. Viewers from outside UK will be able to watch the new special on Netflix from Thursday, January 2.

In the UK, you can catch up on previous series such as ‘Cunk on Britian’ and ‘Cunk On Christmas’ on the BBC iPlayer.