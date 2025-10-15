Denise Welch is returning to Waterloo Road as she reprises her role in the BBC school drama.

The actress’s return, today confirmed by the BBC, comes 15 years after she last appeared in the series as former Head of French Steph Haydock. Denise appeared in Waterloo Road from the show’s inception in 2006 until series five in 2010.

Steph, who was hapless in love and was often more of a sympathetic ear to pupils rather than a teacher, will return to the high school as a much-needed supply teacher coming in to help with staffing shortage issues at the Greater Manchester school.

Denise Welch said: "I'm thrilled to see the return of Steph to Waterloo Road. 15 years older, but certainly not wiser. She’ll soon show that time has certainly not dulled her shine!

Denise Welch returns to Waterloo Road as Steph Haydock. | BBC/Wall to Wall/Warner Brothers TV Production Services Ltd/Dan Ollerhead

“Still unmarried but eternally hopeful, Steph is back as a supply teacher. What she is supplying remains to be seen, but I am having a great time stepping back into the shoes of a character I love. It’s also been great to reunite with some of my old castmates, like Jason Merrells. Steph and Jack [Merrells] go back a long way, but will they move forward?! You'll have to wait and see."

Waterloo Road executive producer Cameron Roach added: “Steph Haydock is a Waterloo Road icon, so we knew we had to find the right story if we were to see her back in our world. We were thrilled that Denise enjoyed our pitch and that the fans will get to see Steph once more - her one liners are just as sharp, her lip stick is fiercely drawn, and the staff room atmosphere is changed for good. Neil Guthrie has met his match. We can't wait for the fans to see her episodes.”

Denise will return to the screen in the next series of Waterloo Road, which is due to air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in early 2026.

Denise is just one of the former Waterloo Road stars who returned to make an appearance in the rebooted series of the show, which launched in 2021 after an eight-year hiatus. Adam Thomas, Chelsee Healey, Jason Merrells and Angela Griffin were among the former stars who returned to the screen for the reboot.