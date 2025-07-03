A remake of the hit 90s psychological thriller, Single White Female, is set to star soap actress Kym Marsh.

Psychological thriller Single White Female is set to star Coronation Street’s Kym Marsh as the hit 90s film gets an update. Rewritten for the stage, the production featuring the former Hear’Say singer, will tour the UK and Ireland next year.

The play, written by author, journalist and broadcaster Rebecca Reid, is described as a “bold and modern reimagining” of the 1992 movie. The new play updates the plot of the film, which was based on a novel called SWF Seeks Same by John Lutz.

Former Coronation Street star Marsh said: “I am so excited to be bringing this brilliant, brand new and thrilling play to theatres across England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland. I remember being totally gripped by the movie when I first saw it in the cinema and could never have imagined back then that I’d be starring in the world premiere of its life on stage.

“Get ready to be thrilled, shocked and entertained and watch out for those stiletto heels.”

Marsh, who first shot to fame on ITV reality TV show Popstars, went on to portray Michelle Connor on Corrie from 2006 to 2019, before also starring in Waterloo Road as Nicky Walters.

Producers of the new play describe it as “full of dark humour and sharp and suspenseful storytelling”, adding: “This new play updates the original story to the age of social media and all that it brings, in a gripping tale of ambition, obsession, and the desperate need for belonging in an isolated world.”

The play will open at Brighton’s Theatre Royal on January 9, before touring the UK and Ireland until June 13. Full casting is yet to be announced. Tickets are on sale now.