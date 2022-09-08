Wedding Season, a romcom/thriller mashup with Rosa Salazar and Gavin Drea, is arriving on as part of this year’s Disney+ day

Wedding Season, a new romcom/crime thriller mashup, is arriving on Disney+ on Thursday 8 September.

The series, which follows a couple on the run after a mass murder at a wedding, stars Gavin Drea and Rosa Salazar.

Here’s everything you need to know about Wedding Season.

What is Wedding Season about?

The official synopsis for Wedding Season explains that “Katie and Stefan fall for each other at a wedding – despite Katie already having a fiancé.”

“Two months later at Katie’s wedding, her new husband and his entire family are murdered. The police think Stefan did it. Stefan thinks Katie did it. And no one knows for sure what the truth is…”

The series is pitched somewhere between a romcom and an action thriller - it’s light and funny, and always very watchable, but also manages to sustain moments of real drama too.

Who stars in Wedding Season?

Rosa Salazar as Katie McConnell and Gavin Drea as Steffan Bridges in Wedding Season. They’re celebrating at a blackjack table, and she is wearing a cowboy hat (Credit: Greg Gayne/Disney+)

Rosa Salazar stars as Katie, one half of the central couple. She’s probably best known for appearing in Alita: Battle Angel, though might be a bit more recognisable from roles in brand New Cherry Flavour, Bird Box, and the Divergent movies.

Gavin Drea stars as Steffan, the other half of the central couple. He’s previously appeared in Resistance, Vikings: Valhalla, and The Alienist, though he’s probably best known for his appearance in the video game series Cyberpunk.

The series also stars Jade Harrison, Jamie Michie, Callie Cooke, Bhav Joshi, Ioanna Kimbook, Omar Baroud and George Webster.

Who writes and directs Wedding Season?

The series was written and created by Oli Lyttleton, a former film journalist. (Maybe there’s hope for the rest of us, then.) He’s probably best known for writing and creating the recent BBC drama Cheaters, which starred Susan Wokoma and Callie Cooke (who’s also in Wedding Season, neatly enough).

The series was directed by George Kane (best known for Flack and Crashing) and Laura Scrivano (who recently directed episodes of The Lazarus Project).

Is there a trailer for Wedding Season?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch Wedding Season?

In the UK, Wedding Season is currently available to stream on Disney+, where it’s been released as part of their Disney+ day celebrations. You can sign up for Disney+ here.

In the US, Wedding Season is currently available to stream on Hulu. You can sign up for Hulu here.

How many episodes is Wedding Season?

There are eight episodes of Wedding Season altogether, each ranging from around 35 to 45 minutes (give or take).

You didn’t happen to interview anyone from the cast, did you?

Funnily enough, actually, yes! You can read our interview with star Gavin Drea right here.

Drea explained what drew him to the show in the first place, how he tackled some of the challenges presented by its blend of tones, what it was like working with Rosa Salazar, and more.

Anything else happening on Disney+ day I might be interested in?

8 September is Disney+ day - a marketing event to commemorate the anniversary of the launch of the streaming service. There’s a number of different series and films being released today, from Mike Tyson biopic Mike to Pixar’s Cars on the Road.

Why should I watch Wedding Season?