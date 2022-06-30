Logan’s mother, Angharad Williamson, his stepfather, and a teenage boy have been sentenced for the murder

ITV documentary, The Murder of Logan Mwangi, recounts the callous killing of the five-year-old schoolboy by members of his family last year.

Logan was found dead in the River Ogmore in the Welsh town Bridgend, on the morning of 31 July 2021.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His mother, stepfather, and an unnamed teenager have been sentenced for his murder.

The Murder of Logan Mwangi

What happened to Logan Mwangi?

Logan’s body was found partially submerged in the river just 250m from his home on 31 July 2021.

His body had 50 external wounds and several internal injuries which were consistent with injuries sustained by those who had fallen from a height or been involved in a high-speed car crash.

No medical assistance was sought for the child, although his injuries were likely to have been survivable if he had been treated within hours.

Police detective inspector Lianne Rees said in court that Logan’s injuries were so severe that he would have required morphine.

John Cole was seen on CCTV moving Logan’s body to the river in a sports bag

CCTV from houses near the scene showed two of Logan’s killers - his stepfather John Cole and a teenage boy - moving Logan’s body in a sports bag to the river where they dumped it.

Rees told the court during the defendan’’s trial that they had treated Logan “like fly-tipped rubbish.”

After Cole had dumped Logan’s body, his mother, Angharad Williamson called the police to report her son missing and feigned distress when she was told that he had been found and was unconscious.

She was seen on police bodycam footage, she is seen crying and saying that Logan needs warm clothes, and his mother, even though she knew that her son was dead.

Cole, Angharad, and the teenager were all found guilty of Mwangi’s murder at a trial at Cardiff Crown Court in April this year, and were sentenced today (30 June).

What is The Murder of Logan Mwangi about?

The documentary covers the police investigation into Logan’s death, and follows officers as they speak to Logan’s biological father, Ben Mwangi.

Ben had been denied contact with his son since April 2019, and in the documentary he is told by a police officer that his son could have survived his injuries if an ambulance had been called and arrived within seven hours.

Ben Mwangi, Logan’s father, was told by police that his son could have survived if an ambulance had been called

In the documentary, Ben Mwangi said: “The wonderful memories I have with my son will never be tarnished. They will forever be in my heart and soul.

“I loved him so much and somehow I have to live my life knowing that I will never get to see him grow up to be the wonderful man I know that he could be.”

What happened to Logan Mwangi’s killers?

Today (30 June) Logan’s mother, stepfather, and a teenage boy were given life sentences for the murder.

Logan’s mother Angharad Williamson, 31, his stepfather John Cole, 40, and a third defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons due to his age, all denied murder. Cole admitted to perverting the course of justice.

All three were found guilty of murder, and Williamson and the youth, who is 14 years old, were found guilty of perverting the course of justice.

All three killers were handed life sentences. Cole was ordered to serve at least 29 years before he is eligible for parole, Williamson was given 28 years before she could apply for parole, and the teenage defendant will have to serve at least 15 years.

When is the documentary on ITV?