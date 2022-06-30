Logan Mwangi was found dumped in a river 250 metres from his home, covered in cuts and bruises

The mother and stepfather of five-year-old Logan Mwangi have been jailed for his murder.

The battered body of Logan was found in the River Ogmore in Pandy Park by police on the morning of 31 July last year.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Logan Mwangi was found dumped in a river 250 metres from his home (Photo: PA)

The youngster, previously described as a smiling, cheerful little boy”, was partially submerged in the water, wearing dinosaur pyjama bottoms and a Spider-Man top just 250 metres from his home.

He had suffered 56 external cuts and bruises, and “catastrophic” internal injuries, which were likened to a high-speed road accident.

Experts said Logan’s injuries could have only been caused by a “brutal and sustained assault” inflicted on him in the hours, or days, prior to his death, and were “consistent with child abuse”.

Jailed for life

Logan’s stepfather John Cole, 40, was told he would spend at least 29 years behind bars while the youngster’s mother Angharad Williamson, 31, would serve a minimum of 28 years’ imprisonment.

A 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named because of his age, was detained for a minimum of 15 years after also being found guilty of Logan’s murder.

The trio were convicted of killing the little boy in Sarn, Bridgend, South Wales, in April, following a trial at Cardiff Crown Court.

Both Williamson and the youth were convicted of a further charge of perverting the course of justice – an offence Cole had admitted before trial.

Passing sentence, Mrs Justice Jefford said: “You are responsible for Logan’s death and all the anguish that has followed from it.

“Because he was killed in his own home, it is not possible to be sure what has happened to him.

“Shortly before his death, at which time he was three feet five inches and weighed only three stone one pound, he was subjected to a brutal attack.”

The judge described the injuries Logan had suffered adding: “Inflicting these injuries on a small, defenceless five-year-old is nothing short of horrific.”

What happened?

In the months and weeks leading up to his death, Logan had been “dehumanised” by his family, prosecutors said.

His stammer is said to have worsened, becoming particularly bad around Cole, he wet himself more frequently and began self-harming.

Friends of the couple said Cole told them he did not like Logan, while others said his attitude changed after becoming obsessed with the idea that Williamson had cheated with Logan’s father Ben Mwangi.

After Williamson gave birth to his own child, Cole was reluctant to let Logan see the baby and later claimed the boy had tried to smother the infant.

In August 2020, medics made a safeguarding referral to the police after Logan suffered a broken arm and by March, the five-year-old and his younger sibling had been assigned their own social worker due to concerns over Cole’s behaviour.

In June, a month before Logan died, the family were removed from the child protection register, meaning authorities believed there was no longer a risk of significant harm.

A foster family whom the youth stayed with claimed to have heard him say he wanted to kill Logan, and a support worker also heard the youth singing: “I love kids, I f****** love kids, I love to punch kids in the head, it’s orgasmic.”

Weeks before he died, Logan suffered a broken collarbone but he never got medical treatment.

He tested positive for Covid on 20 July and was shut in his bedroom with a baby gate barring him from leaving.