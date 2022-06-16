Sarah Campbell, 40, was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court over the abuse of the teen boy

A mum has been jailed after she made a 15-year-old schoolboy her “sexual plaything” after plying him with drugs and booze - and even gave birth to his child.

Sarah Campbell, 40, carried out the “atrocious abuse” on the under-age boy over for a full year from January 2016 to January 2017.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Campbell, from Bootle, Merseyside, was arrested on 15 February, 2019, and charged by police with nine counts of sexual activity with a child.

She then failed to appear part way through her trial, which took place in May 2021.

However, when she was later re-arrested and brought back before the courts on 12 May this year, she pleaded guilty to all nine counts of sexual activity with a child.

Sarah Campbell has been jailed after she made a schoolboy her ‘sexual plaything’ after plying him with drugs and booze.

Campbell placed on sex offenders register for life

However, when she was later re-arrested and brought back before the courts on 12 May this year, she pleaded guilty to all nine counts of sexual activity with a child.

Campbell was remanded in custody until her court sentencing yesterday (Tue), where she was jailed for nine years and put on the sex offenders register for life.

Senior crown prosecutor Pauline Newrick said: “Sarah Campbell abused a young boy of 15 years of age and manipulated him into having an ongoing sexual relationship with her.

“She dragged him into an adult world of drugs and sex when he was just a child. This will inevitably taint his future life and relationships.

“He was so young - she made him believe that what she was doing was right when it clearly was not.

“We know this is as harmful for young boys as it is for young girls despite some of the stereotypes that surround this type of offending.

“He eventually summoned up the courage to report her for the offences and has been stoic in his decision to proceed with the matter.”

‘Campbell is now paying for her crimes’

Speaking after sentencing, detective sergeant Peter Sloan said: “Thankfully, despite trying to evade justice by failing to appear in court, Campbell is now paying for her crimes.

“The atrocious abuse that Campbell carried out not only traumatises victims when it happens, but has a huge impact on their mental wellbeing which can last a lifetime.

“It can also cause irreparable damage to a victim’s faith and trust in adults, which can affect their ability to form trusting relationships.