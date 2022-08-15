The Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul is fast approaching its grand finale having become one of the most popular shows on Netflix

There is just one episode left to air of Netflix series Better Call Saul, after six seasons following the fan favourite lawyer Jimmy McGill.

Bob Odenkirk will make one last hurrah as the corrupt lawyer, bringing the story of how Jimmy became Saul, and how Saul became Gene Takovic to a conclusion.

Better Call Saul is one of Netflix’s most popular shows - the mid-season finale received more than 2.2 million views in the first three days of its release.

Better Call Saul season 6

The latest episodes of season six part two have focused more on Jimmy’s life after the events of Breaking Bad, set in a depressing black and white Nevada.

How many episodes of Better Call Saul are left?

The first half of season 6 - episodes 1-7 - were released weekly on Netflix between April and May.

The show then took a six-week hiatus before season six part two premiered in the UK on 12 July.

As of today (15 August) there is just one more episode of Better Call Saul left to air.

Episode 12, sensibly entitled Waterworks, came to Netflix in the UK on 9 August.

Episodes in the UK drop on Netflix the day after they are first released in the UK, and this will be the same with the finale, which airs this week.

The black and white flashforwards will return in the season six finale

When is the Better Call Saul finale out in the UK?

The last ever episode of Better Call Saul, which has now been given a title - Saul Gone - will be released on Netflix in the US on Monday 15 August.

It will be released in the UK the following day on Tuesday 16 August, landing on the streaming platform at 8am.

A synopsis for the finale has not yet been released, but given the ominous title and the fact that it is the last time we will see Saul Goodman, the episode will bring Jimmy/Saul/Gene’s story to an end.

What will happen in the season 6 finale?

Plot details for the final unaired episodes of Better Call Saul are being kept under wraps, but there have been a few hints as to what could happen.

*Season six spoilers ahead*

The second half of season six has brought many characters up to their Breaking Bad timeline - Gus and Mike have contributed all they can to the show now, so they are not likely to make signifcant appearances in the finale.

With Howard and Lalo now buried under Gus’ lab, they won’t contribute either. The cameos featuring Jesse and Walt, while great for fan serivce, didn’t add anything substantive to the story, and as Better Call Saul is Jimmy’s show, it would be strange if they put in another appearance.

The final episode is likely to focus on resolving Jimmy and Kim’s stories - Kim confessed her involvement in Howard’s death to his wife in the latest episode, and is waiting to see whether charges will be filed against her.

Meanwhile, Jimmy freaked out big time after a scam went wrong, nearly throttled an old lady with a telepphone wire, but instead chose to make a run for it.