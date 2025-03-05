When does Beyond Paradise return? BBC releases sneak peek at series three - including guest stars Hugh Dennis and Caroline Quentin
Kris Marshall is back in the picturesque town of Shipton Abbott for a new series of mysteries to investigate. The show has became a fan-favourite after launching in 2023, with the most recent season pulling in almost seven million viewers.
It has been revealed that the show will feature a cast of guest stars for series three, including comedian and actor Hugh Dennis and actress Caroline Quentin. Other guest stars joining the show for series three include Steve Oram, Gabby Best, Chizzy Akudolu and Kevin McNally.
Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming return to Shipton Abbot.
When does Beyond Paradise series three begin?
As of yet, the BBC has not announced the release date for Beyond Paradise. We can be sure to see the series soon, with the BBC releasing the first-look images.
What we do know is that the series is set to be released at some point during spring 2025.
Who is in the cast for Beyond Paradise series three?
The returning cast of Beyond Paradise includes:
- Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman
- Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd
- Zahra Ahmadi as DS Esther Williams
- Dylan Llewellyn as PC Kelby Hartford
- Barbara Flynn as Anne Lloyd
- Felicity Montagu as Margo Martins
- Jamie Bamber as Archie Hughes
- Jade Harrison as CS Charlie Woods
- Melina Sinadinou as Zoe Williams
A new host of guest stars have been announced by the BBC. Stars joining the cast include:
- Hugh Dennis
- Steve Oram
- Gabby Best
- Chizzy Akudolu
- Kevin McNally
- Caroline Quentin
- Bella Rei Blue Stevenson
- Angela Curran
- Abra Thompson
- Joseph Ollman
- Alexandra Gilbreath
- Alicia Charles
- Matthew Gravelle
- Brandon Fellows
- Abdul Salis
- Jason Hughes
- Silas Carson
- Syreeta Kumar
- Amy Morgan
- Oliver Hembrough
- Murray McArthur
- Dean Boodaghians-Nolan
- Chris Jenks
- Eva Feiler
- Amalia Vitale
What will Beyond Paradise series three be about?
Ahead of the new series premiere, the BBC has released a short synopsis to give fans an idea of what to expect from season three.
The synopsis read: “The team faces a host of baffling cases in the upcoming series, including a body discovered in a river on the county border, a perplexing chocolate box poisoning, a long-standing farming feud, and a spiking incident at sea.
“Away from the police station, Martha and Humphrey must overcome unexpected hurdles as foster parents, while the reappearance of Martha’s old flame Archie presents an unexpected challenge.
“Meanwhile, Esther experiences a surprising twist in her personal life, Anne confronts painful memories following a health scare, and Kelby embarks on a transformative journey of self-discovery.”
