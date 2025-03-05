The BBC has release the first sneak-peek images of the new series of Death In Paradise spin-off show Beyond Paradise.

Kris Marshall is back in the picturesque town of Shipton Abbott for a new series of mysteries to investigate. The show has became a fan-favourite after launching in 2023, with the most recent season pulling in almost seven million viewers.

It has been revealed that the show will feature a cast of guest stars for series three, including comedian and actor Hugh Dennis and actress Caroline Quentin. Other guest stars joining the show for series three include Steve Oram, Gabby Best, Chizzy Akudolu and Kevin McNally.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming return to Shipton Abbot.

The BBC has released a sneak peak at Beyond Paradise series three ahead of the upcoming premiere. | BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Joss Barratt

When does Beyond Paradise series three begin?

As of yet, the BBC has not announced the release date for Beyond Paradise. We can be sure to see the series soon, with the BBC releasing the first-look images.

What we do know is that the series is set to be released at some point during spring 2025.

Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton in series three of Beyond Paradise. | BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Joss Barratt

Who is in the cast for Beyond Paradise series three?

The returning cast of Beyond Paradise includes:

Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman

Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd

Zahra Ahmadi as DS Esther Williams

Dylan Llewellyn as PC Kelby Hartford

Barbara Flynn as Anne Lloyd

Felicity Montagu as Margo Martins

Jamie Bamber as Archie Hughes

Jade Harrison as CS Charlie Woods

Melina Sinadinou as Zoe Williams

Chizzy Akudolu and Dylan Llewellyn return for series three of Beyond Paradise | BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Laurie Sparham

A new host of guest stars have been announced by the BBC. Stars joining the cast include:

Hugh Dennis

Steve Oram

Gabby Best

Chizzy Akudolu

Kevin McNally

Caroline Quentin

Bella Rei Blue Stevenson

Angela Curran

Abra Thompson

Joseph Ollman

Alexandra Gilbreath

Alicia Charles

Matthew Gravelle

Brandon Fellows

Abdul Salis

Jason Hughes

Silas Carson

Syreeta Kumar

Amy Morgan

Oliver Hembrough

Murray McArthur

Dean Boodaghians-Nolan

Chris Jenks

Eva Feiler

Amalia Vitale

Caroline Quentin and Kevin McNally are among the Beyond Paradise series three guest stars. | BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Joss Barrett

What will Beyond Paradise series three be about?

Ahead of the new series premiere, the BBC has released a short synopsis to give fans an idea of what to expect from season three.

The synopsis read: “The team faces a host of baffling cases in the upcoming series, including a body discovered in a river on the county border, a perplexing chocolate box poisoning, a long-standing farming feud, and a spiking incident at sea.

“Away from the police station, Martha and Humphrey must overcome unexpected hurdles as foster parents, while the reappearance of Martha’s old flame Archie presents an unexpected challenge.

“Meanwhile, Esther experiences a surprising twist in her personal life, Anne confronts painful memories following a health scare, and Kelby embarks on a transformative journey of self-discovery.”