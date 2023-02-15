Several episodes of Doctors have been pulled from the BBC’s schedule in the wake of the Turkey-Syria earthquake as the show featured upsetting scenes

BBC medical drama soap Doctors is one of the most popular programmes on during its slot - regularly pulling in 1.6 million viewers as it airs. The series follows the daily lives of the staff at a Birmingham medical centre.

Often dealing with difficult patients and frustrating colleagues, the show is not without its fair share of drama. However, the series was expected to really heat up from last week, with an episode featuring a deadly bomb explosion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite the Doctors Twitter account sharing a preview of the episode on Tuesday 7 February, but the following day a totally different episode aired in its place - and in the days since no episodes of the soap have aired in the slot which it has occupied since 2008.

This is why Doctors isn’t on TV this week, when the scheduled episodes will air, and how to catch up on the series:

Why isn’t Doctors on TV this week?

Eleven episodes of Doctors have been removed from BBC One’s regular schedule - the soap usually airs Monday-Friday on 1.45pm. However, the BBC did not think it would be appropriate to air the episodes that were scheduled for late last week and all of this week in the wake of the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and northern Syria.

Episodes of Doctors were pulled this week due to containing upsetting themes in the wake of the Turkey-Syria earthquakes

The episodes that were originally scheduled to air from Wednesday 8 February follow a major incident when an explosion at a medical conference leads to numerous casualties. The episodes that deal with the explosion and its aftermath were deemed to be potentially upsetting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The scenes from the show may mirror the response to the earthquakes which occurred on Monday 6 February. One of the postponed episodes was titled Aftershock, a term which can refer to a small secondary earthquake which follows a big quake.

More than 40,000 people are believed to have been killed in the quakes, with more than 150,000 made homeless, and tens of thousands of buildings across the two countries heavily damaged or destroyed. Scenes of survivors and the dead being pulled from the rubble have been shown on news channels across the world.

Instead of airing the scheduled episodes of Doctors, the BBC broadcast a compilation special of documentary programme Animal Park with Ben Fogle and Kate Humble on Wednesday 8. The following day, an episode of Doctors from later on in the series was broadcast, causing confusion among some viewers.

On Friday 10 an old episode of comedy drama series Father Brown was broadcast in the Doctors’ slot. This week from Monday to Thursday more Animal Park specials will be broadcast and on Friday 17 another episode of Father Brown will air.

More than 40,000 people are believed to have died in the Turkey-Syria earthquakes

When is Doctors next on TV?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Regular programming will return from Monday 20 February, with the postponed episodes airing from that date. The episode originally due to air on Wednesday 8 will air on Monday 20 and so on with episodes originally scheduled for Thursday 9 - Friday 17 airing from Tuesday 21 February - Wednesday 1 March. This is the full Doctors schedule for the next week:

Monday 20 - Hell is Empty - There are multiple casualties when an explosion rips through a medical conference.

Tuesday 21 - Aftershock - Zara deals with the aftermath of the explosion, while Daniel tries to get everyone to speak to a counsellor.

Wednesday 22 - Ways of Seeing - Bear is caught between two old friends whose marriage is breaking down.

Thursday 23 - Nurses and Doctors - Ruhma and Scarlett are confused by Kirsty’s living arrangements with Rich.

Friday 24 - Hearts and Minds - Ruhma goes on a blind date, meeting an interesting man, but he may not be all he seems.