Gillian Burke is not returning for Springwatch 2022, with Megan McCubbin standing in for her once again

Spring has sprung – and with it, it’s time for Springwatch. The BBC Two nature series is returning for its 2022 series on Monday 30 May, with new episodes airing live nightly Mondays to Thursdays at 8pm.

Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan, Iolo Williams and Megan McCubbin will return to host once again, broadcasting live from Wild Ken Hill in Norfolk. Gillian Burke, who was unable to present Winterwatch earlier this year, will be absent from the series again.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s everything you need to know about the return of Springwatch this year.

What is it about?

Springwatch is a nature programme that offers a thoughtful look at the environment. This series is set to take a particular look at puffins and boars, while Chris Packham has promised to champion different invertebrate species.

Live segments will be interspersed with pre-recorded films, including a tour of the North of England from Megan McCubbin and an exploration of the Isle of Mull from Iolo Williams.

Who will present it?

Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan, and Iolo Williams, ready to present Springwatch 2022 (Credit: Jo Charlesworth/BBC)

Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan host Springwatch 2022, as they have done for many years. They were last seen hosting Winterwatch at the start of the year.

They’re joined by non-rhyming hosts Iolo Williams (who specialises in ornithology) and Megan McCubbin (a zoologist).

Will Gillian Burke be returning?

Regular Springwatch presenter Gillian Burke, who joined the programme in 2017, won’t be presenting the 2022 edition of the programme.

Burke was also absent from Winterwatch earlier this year, which the BBC attributed to personal reasons. Chris Packham has explained that Burke was unable to make filming dates due to other production commitments, but said that they’re all hopeful that she’ll return for Autumnwatch later this year.

Where is Springwatch filmed?

Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan will be presenting from Wild Ken Hill in Norfolk, while Iolo Williams will once again present from the Isle of Mull.

Megan McCubbin’s segments of Springwatch will be filmed on Coquet Island, which is just off the Northumberland Coast. Coquet Island is home to a number of puffins, who are going to be a particular focus of Springwatch this year.

She’s also set to visit an allotment in Newcastle city centre, where there are foxes denning and hedgehogs thriving.

How can I watch it?

Springwatch begins on BBC Two on Monday 30 May at 8pm. A new episode will be broadcast live at 8pm every day from Monday to Thursday for three weeks.

How can I find the Springwatch live wildlife camera?

The official BBC Springwatch live wildlife cameras aren’t yet active, but we’ll update this piece with information about how to find them as soon as they are.

Currently, the BBC website offers a list of live wildlife cameras hosted by other nature enthusiasts around the country which you might want to look at.

You can also find selected highlights from the 2021 Springwatch live cameras right here.

Why should I watch Springwatch?