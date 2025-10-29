There are only a few handful of episode left until the finale of The Celebrity Traitors and tension is ramping up.

*Warning - spoilers for The Celebrity Traitors ahead*

The first series of the celebrity spin-off show has been a huge success on television screens, with more than 12 million viewers tuning in for all of the treacherous drama.

And there has been no shortage of that drama. Fans have been left screaming at their televisions, with the faithful so uncovering a grand total of zero traitors. There is only three episodes left, with the remaining faithfuls fighting against the clock before being outnumbered by traitors Cat, Jonathan, and Alan.

But how long do the faithful have left to uncover the traitors? Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming final episode of The Celebrity Traitors.

The Celebrity Traitors finale is right around the corner. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry

When is The Celebrity Traitors final?

The Celebrity Traitors final will air at 9pm on Thursday, November 6 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. This means that viewers will have to wait an entire week in between the penultimate episode, which airs on Thursday, October 30, and the finale.

The highly-anticipated finale will follow the premiere episode of Celebrity Race Across The World, which will air at 8pm.

This also means that the group may only have two roundtables left before reaching the final episode, if the pattern of one roundtable discussion and vote per episode continues.

The Celebrity Traitors is well and truly underway, and has become the most watched unscripted show since 2022.

With three traitors remaining, this means that the faithful contestants will likely still be hunting at least one traitor in the finale episode of the season.

This series has already seen accusations fly about members of the group, with stars such as Mark Bonnar, Sir Stephen Fry, Clare Balding, Tameka Empson, and Niko Omilana being incorrectly banished by the group.

Paloma Faith, Tom Daley, Ruth Codd, Charlotte Church, and Joe Wilkinson are been murdered so far, which has mean that the faithful number have dwindled even more as they continue the hunt of traitors.

Last week’s installment left viewers on a cliffhanger, with Nick, Kate, and Lucy all at risk of being murdered face-to-face by the traitors, meaning that the faithful group is set to be reduced again.

Episode seven and eight of The Celebrity Traitors will air at 9pm on Wednesday (October 29) and Thursday (October 30) on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. You can catch up on the dramatic series so far on BBC iPlayer.