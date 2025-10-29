Traitors is a show created to maximise drama and tension so when you throw in a load of celebrity egos, no wonder things have turned explosive off camera.

The concept of Celebrity Traitors was dismissed by many fans of the original show as a gimmick that would not work well because many of the characters involved already know each other.

At best they understand each others’ characters and what drives them. At worst we are all used to their public personas and the people who they want us to believe they are in real life.

But it turns out that when you force three of these pampered stars to turn against the others, it creates spectacular drama that has seen viewing figures soar as the series continues.

We’ve also learnt that famous folk are utterly rubbish at catching Traitors or spotting deception and are stupidly buying into every lie they are told.

With just two weeks to go, none of the Traitors have been discovered by the Faithful. And even those who are correctly clear in their own heads who should be kicked out, simply are not being listened to by the rest of their team. What a dream for TV producers.

The drama, which was filmed months before being aired, has also led to some sticky situations behind the scenes and every rumour is being examined by fans desperate to see what happens in tonight’s episode.

One of the biggest claims is that Faithful Ruth Codd branded Traitor Jonathan Ross a 'f****** snake' and lashed out at her fellow cast members after he 'murdered' her from the show in a claimed meltdown.

Sources say that the 29-year-old actress was "furious" when the 64-year-old broadcaster booted her off the BBC game show after she correctly suspected Jonathan as a Traitor during a Roundtable discussion. And she took her "anger" out on the rest of the Celebrity Traitors cast members because they did not listen to her after Ruth said Jonathan was a Traitor.

Speaking about Ruth, who was the third contestant to be sent packing out of Ardross Castle, Scottish Highlands - the show's setting - a TV insider told MailOnline: "Ruth was furious after she was murdered during the early stages of filming. "She called Jonathan a 'f****** snake' and really let go of her anger behind the scenes.

"There was definitely frustration from Ruth that her co-stars weren't listening to her after she correctly identified Jonathan as a Traitor. Ruth felt that not many of the celebrities were following their own instincts and minds, which meant the game wasn't always played properly. It was a shame for her to be murdered so early in the competition when she had a lot more to give."

The Midnight Club star's elimination from the BBC's ultimate game of backstabbing, betrayal and deceit came after singer Paloma Faith, 44, was savagely 'murdered' by her ex-close friend, comedian Alan Carr, 49.

It is believed that Alan and Paloma are no longer pals following his shock task of 'murdering' her in plain sight. The star was responsible for rubbing his hands on a black lily that sat in the bar before touching the face of one of the victims, which marked the celebrity he wanted to leave the competition.

Speaking on the latest episode of his Life’s A Beach podcast, Alan shared: "I’m killing people. I’ve killed Paloma Faith. Tom Daley, I can’t stop killing. I’ve got a taste for it. I’m like, what the f*** is it? Jeffrey Dahmer."

Alan's podcast co-host, 62-year-old DJ Norman Cook, then asked: "Aren’t you mates with Paloma?"

The comedy star replied: "Well, I was … I’ll tell you. I’ve killed Paloma Faith, she’s not happy about it."

Alan then addressed Paloma's recent outspokenness on TikTok. He said: "There’s been a few, let’s just say little TikTok-y things where she says I’ve let her down because I killed her in plain sight. I was desperate, and she went, 'If you were a real friend, you wouldn’t have killed me,' but I said I’m the Traitor.

"The show’s called The Traitors. It’s like going on Naked Attraction and being told, ‘What? I have to take my knickers off’. You know, it does what it says on the tin, I can’t help it."