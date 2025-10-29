Rumours have been circulating on Albert Square over who could be the father of Zoe’s children.

The return of the Slater family member has seen speculation rise over the paternity of her twins, one of whom we know survived. Viewers have seen a desperate Zoe searching for her long-lost son since her return to the soap.

The paternity of her twins has been a major question for EastEnders fans in the past few months. After she admitted to lying to Sharon that Dennis was her son’s father in a bid to fund her search for him, theories have been going wild over who the father actually is.

In tonight's episode of EastEnders, Zoe will reveal to one character that they are not the father of her twins. | CREDIT LINE:BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

In today’s early release episode (October 29), Zoe appeared to rule out a character as a possible candidate for the father of her twins.

As she continues to spiral over the situation concerning her search for her son and the mysterious vendetta one Albert Square resident appears to have against her after defacing a family picture, Zoe lashes out in tonight’s installment. Kat and Vicki are among those who are on the receiving end of Zoe’s vitriol.

This behaviour from Zoe leads to increased concern from Anthony, who has been noted by fans to possibly be the dad of Zoe’s children. Anthony and Zoe were previously romantically linked during their appearance on the soap in the noughties, with the pair splitting after Zoe discovered Anthony was still in love with Kat.

Zoe appears to rule out Anthony as the father of her children in tonight's episode of EastEnders. | BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

In present day, after witnessing her spiraling mental state, Anthony offers her a place to stay. While discussing her children, Zoe drops a bombshell that may throw some fan theories out the window.

She tells Anthony that he is in fact not the father of her twins. Zoe reveals that she was on contraception while they were together and that the timeline doesn’t match up to make him the father. However, the conversations turns sour when Zoe questions his intentions and accuses him of trying to get her into bed.

As the episode continues, things turn to worse for Zoe when she storms out and returns to The Queen Vic. There, an old home video is playing showing the Slaters in 1998 - including Uncle Harry, her biological father who raped Kat which resulted in Zoe’s birth.

The sight of him makes Zoe explode and she kicks everyone out of The Vic before taking off herself. Anthony then approaches Kat and tells her he thinks Zoe may be suffering from a mental breakdown, leaving her family concerned about the toll the drama is taking on her.

EastEnders airs at 7.30pm Mondays to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Early release episodes are uploaded to the BBC iPlayer from 7am each broadcast day.