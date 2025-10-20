An ITV smash hit which caused as much scandal as it did criticism, could be back on our screens after two decades away but is the nation ready for the return of Footballers’ Wives?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It infamously set pulses racing and viewers giggling at the ridiculous antics of the fictional football team and their over-the-top wives and Footballers' Wives could return after 20 years.

Some of the stars from the ITV drama series - which saw women married to members of the fictional Earls Park football team - are working on a reboot, which could air in 2026 and possibly on a streaming platform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Lucy, 43, who played footballing sensation Kyle Pascoe, told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "We’re trying to bring it back, but it might be in a slightly different format. I can’t say too much about it."

If Footballers' Wives did return, Gary would not play a footballer because he is "too old". He added: "But I won’t be a footballer in it, I’m too old for that. But in some capacity, yes, I’ll be in it, definitely. We had a great time filming it, it was a lot of fun. Footballers used to come up and say they watched the show, but not so much now. I mean, it was a long time ago."

Earlier this year, Gary told the publication that a Footballers' Wives reboot would "go down a storm". He added: "It would be something refreshing. People loved it. It was just escapism. You’d just watch it and forget about all the nonsense that’s going on in real life, you know?”

ITV put episodes of the scandalous sex, money and alcohol-filled series on its streaming platform ITVX, and it caused a boost in the show's popularity .As well as Gary, Footballers' Wives - which ran for five series between 2002 and 2006 - also starred the likes of Susie Amy, 44, as Gary's on-screen wife Chardonnay, former EastEnders stars Gillian Taylforth, 70, and Zoe Lucker, 51, as Jackie Pascoe and Tanya Turner, respectively. Celebrities, including model Katie Price, 47, and businessman Peter Stringfellow, made cameo appearances in the drama.