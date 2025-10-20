Snapchat users are claiming that their friends on the app have been deleted during the internet outage today.

Snapchat still appears to be receiving widespread reports of disruption among its users despite the Amazon Web Services outage being resolved. The popular app has seen a drop in reports on Downdetector, but it still isn’t out of the woods.

It is slow to respond to requests, and videos and images aren’t appearing as quickly as usual. Some users even reported losing all their friends on the app.

One user wrote on X: “Snapchat is messing up,deleted all my friends telling me to add them back!!!” Another said: “Snapchat deleted all my friends whatttt???“. A third added: “I repeat! SNAPCHAT IS DOWN… they deleted all my friends hopefully it’s temporary. Did this happen to anyone else?“.

A few users are also worried about being in danger of losing their Streaks. DownDetector is currently seeing a second spike for Snapchat-related problems.

This could be because East Coast users in America are beginning to come online and are finding problems from using the app. Or it could be that there are more problems than first thought. From a dip of under 5,000 reports, DownDetector is now showing nearly 7,000.

Snapchat has not commented on the issue, and has not confirmed the cause of the glitches and the app going down. However, it is likely linked with the Amazon Web Services outage which affected many apps and websites today.

In its latest update, the cloud computing operator says: “We are continuing to work towards full recovery for EC2 launch errors, which may manifest as an Insufficient Capacity Error. Additionally, we continue to work toward mitigation for elevated polling delays for Lambda, specifically for Lambda Event Source Mappings for SQS.

“We will provide an update by 5:00 AM PDT [that’s 1pm in the UK].”