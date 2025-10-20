Snapchat is still down for a lot of users amid a huge internet outage.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hundreds of websites and apps were knocked offline this morning after an issue at Amazon Web Services in the US. The cloud computing giant powers services for a huge number of platforms, including Snapchat, Roblox and Lloyds Bank.

At around 10:30 BST, Amazon said it was seeing “significant signs of recovery” and, in further updates, said “global services and features" were also recovering. While this is true of many platforms, some appear to still be experiencing problems – or fresh issues, in the case of Reddit and Snapchat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Users are reporting that they still can’t send snaps, group chats are only visible and users can’t see locations on the map. One user wrote on X: “Is Snapchat down? I’ve been unable to send streaks.”

Snapchat is still down for a lot of users amid a huge internet outage. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Snapchat has not commented on the issue, and has not confirmed when or what time the app will be fully working. However, AWS has posted an update on the recovery progress of systems.

In its latest update, Amazon Web Services says it has fixed the issue that caused the problem, and most services should now be working properly - however there will still be issues as they bring everything up to speed. Amazon also says there's an issue with launching what it calls "new EC2 instances" - in effect these are virtual computers hosted on the tech firm's servers, complete with their own hard drive space and operating systems.

It said: “We are continuing to work towards full recovery for EC2 launch errors, which may manifest as an Insufficient Capacity Error. Additionally, we continue to work toward mitigation for elevated polling delays for Lambda, specifically for Lambda Event Source Mappings for SQS.

“We will provide an update by 5:00 AM PDT [that’s 1pm in the UK].”