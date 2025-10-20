In its latest update, Amazon Web Services says it has fixed the issue that caused the problem, and most services should now be working properly.

However it has added that there will still be issues as they bring everything up to speed. Some services could take a while to resolve because there will have been requests made before and during the outage on local devices that now need to get sent and processed.

Amazon also says there's an issue with launching what it calls "new EC2 instances" - in effect these are virtual computers hosted on the tech firm's servers, complete with their own hard drive space and operating systems. Lloyds Banking Group - which includes Halifax and Bank of Scotland – says its services are now coming back online.

However, as many sites appear to be recovering from the Amazon Web Services issues, Reddit is curiously seeing a spike in reports of problems from users. Downdetector saw more than 5,000 reports shortly after 11:00 BST – when other sites started getting fixed - with most flagging problems affecting its app.

According to Reddit’s service status page, the company’s infrastructure is currently experiencing “degraded performance”. "We're experiencing an elevated level of errors and are currently looking into the issue," it says.

Some trying to visit the platform’s subreddits have been met with a notice saying it is experiencing “too many requests”. Snapchat users are also reporting problems with some still unable to login, group chats aren’t showing, and some still can’t send snap messages.

Strava is also still down with users unable to upload recent activities. Listed below are the services that are still affected:

Amazon

Amazon Alexa

Amazon Music

Amazon Prime

Ancestry

Asana

Atlassian

Bank of Scotland

Blink Security

Brawl Stars

BT

Clash Royale

Coinbase

Dread by Daylight

Duolingo

EA

EE

Epic Games Store

Eventbrite

Flickr

GOV.UK

Halifax

Hay Day

Hinge

HMRC

IMDb

Jira Software

Life360

Lloyds Bank

My Fitness Pal

Peloton

Perplexity

PlayStation Network

Pokémon GO

Ring

Robblox

Rocket League

Signal

Slack

Smartsheet

Snapchat

Strava

Square

Tidal

Trello

Ubisoft Connect

Vodafone

Wordle

Xbox Network

Xero

Zoom