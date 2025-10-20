Is AWS still down? Which apps and websites are still affected by Amazon Web Services outage - as Snapchat, Reddit, Strava still not working
However it has added that there will still be issues as they bring everything up to speed. Some services could take a while to resolve because there will have been requests made before and during the outage on local devices that now need to get sent and processed.
Amazon also says there's an issue with launching what it calls "new EC2 instances" - in effect these are virtual computers hosted on the tech firm's servers, complete with their own hard drive space and operating systems. Lloyds Banking Group - which includes Halifax and Bank of Scotland – says its services are now coming back online.
However, as many sites appear to be recovering from the Amazon Web Services issues, Reddit is curiously seeing a spike in reports of problems from users. Downdetector saw more than 5,000 reports shortly after 11:00 BST – when other sites started getting fixed - with most flagging problems affecting its app.
According to Reddit’s service status page, the company’s infrastructure is currently experiencing “degraded performance”. "We're experiencing an elevated level of errors and are currently looking into the issue," it says.
Some trying to visit the platform’s subreddits have been met with a notice saying it is experiencing “too many requests”. Snapchat users are also reporting problems with some still unable to login, group chats aren’t showing, and some still can’t send snap messages.
Strava is also still down with users unable to upload recent activities. Listed below are the services that are still affected:
- Amazon
- Amazon Alexa
- Amazon Music
- Amazon Prime
- Ancestry
- Asana
- Atlassian
- Bank of Scotland
- Blink Security
- Brawl Stars
- BT
- Clash Royale
- Coinbase
- Dread by Daylight
- Duolingo
- EA
- EE
- Epic Games Store
- Eventbrite
- Flickr
- GOV.UK
- Halifax
- Hay Day
- Hinge
- HMRC
- IMDb
- Jira Software
- Life360
- Lloyds Bank
- My Fitness Pal
- Peloton
- Perplexity
- PlayStation Network
- Pokémon GO
- Ring
- Robblox
- Rocket League
- Signal
- Slack
- Smartsheet
- Snapchat
- Strava
- Square
- Tidal
- Trello
- Ubisoft Connect
- Vodafone
- Wordle
- Xbox Network
- Xero
- Zoom