The popular fitness and running app Strava is currently down amid the huge Amazon Web Services internet outage.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The spike on Downdetector is growing, as more users seem to have issues uploading runs and rides to the platform. The problems appear to have started around 7:53 AM GMT/ 2:39 AM ET this morning.

Strava Status tweeted about the outage on X. It said: “Investigating: We are currently investigating an issue causing a delay in uploads.” One user replied: “Hurry up man I want my 20 mile ride to upload lol“.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Users are experiencing problems uploading new workouts onto the platform, specifically using the app. This means workouts linked with Garmin Connect will not upload onto Strava.

Amazon, AWS, and Amazon Alexa are all collectively experiencing massive outages — with users citing problems with connectivity, the mobile app, and voice control. AWS has said that efforts to resolve the issue are ongoing.

In its latest update, the cloud computing operator says: We are continuing to work towards full recovery for EC2 launch errors, which may manifest as an Insufficient Capacity Error. Additionally, we continue to work toward mitigation for elevated polling delays for Lambda, specifically for Lambda Event Source Mappings for SQS. We will provide an update by 5:00 AM PDT [that’s 1pm in the UK].”

When Strava is back up and running later, you might be wondering how to manually upload an activity onto the app. To manually upload a workout to Strava from a Garmin, you can do so by exporting the activity as a .fit, .gpx, or .tcx file from Garmin Connect on your laptop. Save it to your computer, and once the Strava app is back up and running, follow these steps:

Go into Garmin Connect on your laptop and find the workout you're looking for.

Click 'Export' and save it as a .gpx, .fit, or .tcx file to your computer.

Once you can, log into your Strava account.

Find the + symbol in the top right corner and select Upload.

Choose File, and Choose File and browse your computer for the workout.

Select the activity, click Open, and you should be able to see it in your Strava. You can edit the activity's tile and add a photo before clicking save.