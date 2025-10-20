Snapchat users are still reporting that their app is not working amid a huge internet outage.

The Amazon Web Services outage started at around 8am this morning affecting popular apps and websites. Snapchat, Roblox, Fortnite, Duolingo and Canva were all suffering problems, according to tracking website Down Detector.

Amazon Web Services provides a host of internet infrastructure services that allow companies to hire computers and servers to run their apps and websites. As such, any problems at AWS can quickly affect much of the rest of the internet, bringing down websites that might have no apparent connection to Amazon itself.

Snapchat users are still reporting problems and there is still a spike on Down Detector. Snapchat has not released a comment on the outage today. However, AWS says that services are slowly recovering.

In an operational update, AWS says: “We are seeing significant signs of recovery. Most requests should now be succeeding. We continue to work through a backlog of queued requests. We will continue to provide additional information.”

It has also now suggested that the recovery from today’s outage at its US-EAST-1 region in Virginia is on track. Its operational status page now says:

“We continue to observe recovery across most of the affected AWS Services. We can confirm global services and features that rely on US-EAST-1 have also recovered. We continue to work towards full resolution and will provide updates as we have more information to share.”

Listed below are tips to try and help your Snapchat account get back on track.

Check your Wi-Fi: Connectivity may be the first problem. Try switching to a stronger Wi-Fi network or moving to a location with better cell service. Update your app: Sometimes an outdated app can be the problem, and if you don’t have room on your smartphone or don’t have automatic updates enabled, that could be the reason. Server problems: Of course, it could also be an internal problem. One way to make sure you’re not the problem is to check specialized sites like Downdetector to see if other users are experiencing outages. Camera permission: This one’s a little weird, but somehow there could be an error related to your camera access. Go to your device settings, find Snapchat and make sure the camera permission is turned on. Have you tried turning it off and on again?: If everything else doesn’t work, you can resort to the timeless classic of trying to fix anything IT-related. Sometimes there can be a glitch that affects the app and a classic app restart can work wonders. This restart will depend on your operating system, but being able to completely close it and then reopen it can do the trick. Clear your cache: Another more technical solution is that there may be a problem with the cache. Simply go to your device settings, find Snapchat, and tap “Clear Cache” to free up some space and potentially solve your problem.