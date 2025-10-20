Reddit is facing a global outage with users reporting app and website failures.

Early indicators suggest the disruption is linked to the ongoing AWS incident impacting multiple online services. There has been a sharp rise in outage reports recorded on Downdetector.

According to the tracker, reports have spiked from a baseline of four to over 4,800 complaints. The disruption is affecting both the mobile app and website, with server connection failures also being reported.

The majority of complaints (56%) are linked to the Reddit app, followed by 33% reporting website issues. Around 11% of users have indicated server connection errors, which could be affecting feed loading, comment posting, and access to community threads. Users across multiple regions reported that pages are not loading and new posts are failing to publish.

Downdetector’s status card notes that the outage is “possibly related to issues at Amazon Web Services (AWS).” AWS is currently experiencing a major incident in its US-East-1 region, causing increased error rates and latency across services that rely on Amazon’s cloud infrastructure.

Several platforms dependent on AWS — including Snapchat, Perplexity AI, Roblox and others — have already reported similar outages today. According to AWS there is now some recovery to websites and apps that went down earlier on this morning.

In an operational update, AWS says: “We are seeing significant signs of recovery. Most requests should now be succeeding. We continue to work through a backlog of queued requests. We will continue to provide additional information.”

The UK government has said it is in contact with Amazon over today’s internet outage. A government spokesperson says: “We are aware of an incident affecting Amazon Web Services, and several online services which rely on their infrastructure. Through our established incident response arrangements, we are in contact with the company, who are working to restore services as quickly as possible.”