Snapchat users are reporting that they are receiving an error code every time they log in after the app went down amid an internet outage.

Snapchat, amongst other popular apps and websites including Canva, Duolingo and Zoom, all went down this morning (Monday 20 October). Disruption affecting Amazon Web Services led to a spike in reported outages across a wide range of internet services.

An update posted by at AWS 10.27am stated: “We are seeing significant signs of recovery. Most requests should now be succeeding. We continue to work through a backlog of queued requests.”

The update added that its Amazon DynamoDB database service had been “degraded” and 65 other services had been “impacted” including Amazon CloudFront, AWS Config and AWS Security Token Service. AWS is the world’s largest cloud computing provider and offers a wide variety of services, including storage, databases, machine learning, and security tools.

However, despite signs of recovery, users are still struggling to log in on Snapchat. One user said on X: “I get code C08A every time trying to log into my account”. Another added: “Same for me”.

Another added: “Am I the only one experiencing Snapchat C08A error?”. Possible causes of Snapchat error code C08A are:

Temporary server issues: Snapchat servers can sometimes experience temporary glitches or outages, which can lead to C08A errors.

Account issues: C08A could be related to issues with your specific Snapchat account, like a violation of the terms of service or suspicious activity.

App issues: Outdated or buggy versions of the Snapchat app can sometimes cause login problems.

The error code is most likely to do with the outage, however there are some tips to get logged back in. These are below:

Wait it out: The error is often a temporary safety measure. Wait for 24-48 hours before attempting to log in again.

Restart the app: Close Snapchat completely from your recent apps list and then reopen it.

Restart your device: Power your phone off and then on again.

Update the app: Go to your device's app store and check if there is an update available for Snapchat.

Check your connection: Switch from Wi-Fi to cellular data or vice versa, or try a different network.

Clear cache: Clear the Snapchat app's cache through your device's settings.

Unlock your account: If you have a web browser, visit the official Snapchat accounts website to see if there is an option to unlock your account.