Thousands of users on the social media app Snapchat have reported issues today amid a huge internet outage.

Reports of problems with the site began to be reported on DownDetector at around 7.45am this morning. Most people had problems with the app, website or server connection, meaning some were unable to use them properly.

At around the same time of Snapchat users reported issues with app, users of many other websites, such as Roblox, Canva, Duolingo, Wordle and more, also shared problems. Many took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share they were facing problems with the sites.

One person posted: "I repeat! SNAPCHAT IS DOWN… they deleted all my friends hopefully it’s temporary. Did this happen to anyone else?". Another shared: "my Snapchat is completely bugged I have internet but snap scores are loading and can’t see anything on map now."

A third wrote: "@Snapchat, idk what’s wrong with you app right now but I’m about to lose a 882 days streak, and i don’t want to pay to keep a streak YOUR app is going to make me lose for being down." According to various media reports, problems appear to be related to an issue at Amazon Web Services, which offers infrastructure that underpins much of the modern internet.

The company was seeing “increased error rates” and delays with “multiple AWS services”, it said on its service status page.