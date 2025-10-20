Amazon Web Services outage: Snapchat, Roblox, Fortnite, Duolingo, Canva, Strava all go down as Downdetector flooded with spikes - full list of apps and websites affected
The problems appear to be related to an issue at Amazon Web Services, which offers infrastructure that underpins much of the modern internet. Snapchat, Roblox, Fortnite, Duolingo and Canva were all suffering problems, according to tracking website Down Detector.
AWS was seeing “increased error rates” and delays with “multiple AWS services”, it said on its service status page. The issues began around 8am in the UK, or midnight pacific time.
Here’s a big list of everything that is showing as having problems on Down Detector. It includes everything from online games (Clash Royale and Roblox) to the UK’s tax authority:
Snapchat, Ring, Roblox, Clash Royale, Life360, My Fitness Pal, Xero, Canva, Amazon, Amazon Web Services, Amazon Music, Prime Video, Clash of Clans, Fortnite, Wordle, Duolingo, Coinbase, HMRC, Vodafone, Playstation, Pokémon Go, Strava, Trello, Slack, Flickr, IMDB, Peleton, Playstation Network, Zoom, Wordle.
An update has been posted on Amazon’s service status website, which makes clear that it is experiencing problems at its facilities in north Virginia. The issues are affecting Amazon DynamoDB and Amazon Elastic Computer Cloud, both of which allow companies to rent storage and computers to run their services.
More to follow.