Verizon customers reported losing mobile or internet coverage in the early hours of Friday morning across the United States.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There have been outages in major cities including New York and Boston, according to data from tracking website Downdetector. The number of outage reports exploded from 83 at 11:50 a.m. ET on Thursday to 7,531 at 0:20 a.m. ET on Friday (17 October) on Downdetector.

It then fell back to 3,169 at 1:35 a.m. ET and 760 at 2:05 a.m., though this was still considerably above the baseline for this time of 35. As of 3:30 a.m. the number of outage reports had fallen to 314, against a baseline for that time of day of 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A map produced by Downdetector saw outage reports all over the U.S. with particularly big concentrations in New York City, Boston, Washington D.C., Detroit and Minneapolis. Also impacted were users in Atlanta, Houston, San Francisco, Phoenix and Seattle.

Verizon customers reported losing mobile or internet coverage in the early hours of Friday morning across the United States. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Of those reporting issues with their Verizon service as of 2:45 a.m. ET 52 percent said they had an issue with their mobile phone, 40 percent said they’d lost signal and eight percent reported issued with their 5G home internet. One user said on X this morning: “This is the 2nd time I have experience an outrage with y’all service the next time I will be moving to another carrier. I pay way too much money to be having issues with service y’all consider the best.”

Another added: “It has been about three hours since ,for some reason out of nowhere, my home Internet went down and has not come back up.. I don't know what's going on with Verizon in Kalamazoo but this is ridiculous. I'm currently trying my best not to swear my mind off.”

Verizon has not yet made a statement on the issue.

Some Verizon customers also experienced a brief loss of connection on October 9, when the number of outages reported peaked at 1,244 at 0:56 a.m. ET according to Downdetector. Speaking to Newsweek, after the previous incident a Verizon spokesperson said: “Some Verizon customers in the Charlotte, North Carolina, area may have experienced a brief service interruption in the early morning hours Thursday. Engineers were able to identify and quickly resolve the issue.”