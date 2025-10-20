Matt Garman became the CEO of Amazon Web Services (AWS) in June 2024.

The latest statement from Amazon Web Services (at the time of writing) reads: "We continue to observe recovery across most of the affected AWS Services.

"We can confirm global services and features that rely on US-EAST-1 have also recovered.

"We continue to work towards full resolution and will provide updates as we have more information to share."

Earlier this morning, Lloyds Bank took to X and wrote: “You may have seen reports of issues with Amazon Web Services affecting a number of websites and apps across the UK today. We know this is impacting some of our services right now. We're sorry about this. Please bear with us as we investigate this.”

In June 2024, Matt Garman became the CEO of Amazon Web Services (AWS). According to a biography on Amazon’s website, “Mr. Garman has been at Amazon since 2006 and helped launch the initial set of AWS services. He most recently served as Senior Vice President, AWS Sales, Marketing, and Global Services and has held a variety of leadership positions in AWS, including responsibility for product management, engineering, and operations for all compute and storage services at AWS.

“He has a BS and MS from Stanford University in Industrial Engineering and an MBA from Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management.”

At the time of his appointment, Matt Garman said: “Over the last 18 years I have been fortunate enough to get to work on many different aspects of the AWS business, but one constant has been the world class talent and the unwavering customer obsession of the people I have gotten to work with.

“I am more optimistic than I have ever been for the potential for innovation and growth ahead of us, and I look forward helping us move faster, invent more, and operate as one team to help our customers.

“For me, AWS is much more than just a business. We are a team of missionaries working passionately to help make our customers’ lives and businesses better every day. It has been a privilege to work alongside all of you for the past 18 years, and I am humbled for the opportunity to continue to do so in this new broader role. I’m excited to get started!

“There will naturally be some organizational adjustments that we will make as part of this transition, so look for details on those in the coming weeks. Also, I will be hosting a number of AWS Town Halls over the next month, and I look forward to connecting with more of you directly during those.”

What is Matt Garman’s salary?

In April 2025, techradar reported that “Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, together with CFO Brian Olsavsky, Amazon Stores CEO Douglas Herrington and Chief Global Affairs & Legal Officer David Zapolsky received $365,000 in salary, a figure unchanged from the year before. AWS CEO Matt Garman received a slightly smaller $358,750 package.”