Amazon Web Services report that they are seeing “significant signs of recovery” in the operational issue that appears to have disrupted services across the internet today.

In an operational update, AWS says: “We are seeing significant signs of recovery. Most requests should now be succeeding. We continue to work through a backlog of queued requests. We will continue to provide additional information.”

That follows an earlier update announcing that some ‘early signs of recovery’ were being detected, with AWS saying: “We have applied initial mitigations and we are observing early signs of recovery for some impacted AWS Services.

“During this time, requests may continue to fail as we work toward full resolution. We recommend customers retry failed requests. While requests begin succeeding, there may be additional latency and some services will have a backlog of work to work through, which may take additional time to fully process.”

Although services seem to be coming back online, it appears the problem at AWS isn’t fully fixed yet. The cloud computing operator says: “We are continuing to work towards full recovery for EC2 launch errors, which may manifest as an Insufficient Capacity Error.

“Additionally, we continue to work toward mitigation for elevated polling delays for Lambda, specifically for Lambda Event Source Mappings for SQS. We will provide an update by 5:00 AM PDT [that’s 1pm in the UK].”

According to the Down for Everyone or Just Me site, problems have been reported by users in Australia, New Zealand, the US and the UK, highlighting how today’s outage is a global problem. The technical problem at Amazon Web Services looks like “an IT issue on the database side,” reports Rafe Pilling, director of threat intelligence at security firm Sophos.

Pilling explains: “When anything like this happens the concern that it’s a cyber incident is understandable. AWS has a far reaching and intricate footprint, so any issue can cause a major upset. In this case it looks like it is an IT issue on the database side and they will be working to remedy it as an absolute priority.”

The outage hit dozens of popular websites, online games and apps. Users have been reporting problems accessing sites such as Amazon, Roblox, Fortnite and Snapchat, for example, this morning.