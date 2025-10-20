HMRC users have complained that the platform is down this morning and they are unable to access their accounts.

Problems started being reported just before 8am this morning, with more than 200 issues being reported. Issues appear to be ongoing.

A number of companies have already issued apologies on social media for the huge crash which appears to have taken a chunk of the internet with it. It seems Amazon Web Services has gone down which is affecting major apps and websites.

Down Detector has flagged a significant number of crashes, with thousands of complaints made from customers using AWS or any app using its services. According to the programme, this has meant some using Snapchat, HMRC, Ring Doorbells, Roblox, Canva, Fortnite and more have faced difficulties this morning.

Amazon Web Services has not yet spoken out in a statement, but have been replying to users who have flagged 'us-east-1' as a part which is allegedly down. In response to a number of customers, a representative wrote: "Hi Jiang, we're investigating an issue within the us-east-1 region. Updates are being provided on the AWS Health Dashboard with more details: http://go.aws/aws-hd."

The reason why a number of applications are thought to be impacted is due to the key role Amazon Web Services plays in keeping a large portion of the internet afloat. It is a cloud computing platform offering virtual IT infrastructure like servers, storage, and databases over the internet on a pay-as-you-go basis, the Express reported.

Many sites use it in order to easily handle spikes of traffic, manage reliability and even help with cost-efficiency. The cause of the outage has not been confirmed.